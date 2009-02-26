What's Happening Today: Thursday, February 26

Macro
- Durable Goods Orders (Jan.) (8:30 AM)
- Initial Claims (week ended Feb. 21) (8:30 AM)
- New Home Sales (Jan.) (10:00 AM)
- JPMorgan Chase Investor Day
Earnings
- Limelight Networks (LLNW) (8:00 AM)
- MetroPCS (PCS) (9:00 AM)
- Cablevision Systems (CVC) (10:00 AM)
- U.S. Cellular (USM) (11:00 AM)
- Safeway (SWY) (Before bell)
- Sears Holdings (SHLD) (Before bell)
- Gap (GPS) (After bell)
- Kohl’s (KSS) (After bell)
- Dell (DELL) (After bell)
- Leap Wireless (LEAP) (After bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 6:30 AM – Helmut Perlet, CFO, Allianz SE
- 7:40 AM – Ray Young, CFO, General Motors
- 8:15 AM – Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ)
- 8:40 AM – Paul Adams, CEO, British American Tobacco
Fox Business:
- 11:45 – Dan Ripp, President, Bradley Woods & Co.
- 11:30 AM – Walt Mossberg, Personal Tech Columnist
- 12:15 AM – Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa
- 12:30 – Larry Weintraub, CEO, co-founder, Fanscape
- 1 PM – Rep. Rick Murphy, Arizona Assemblyman
Conferences
- Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference, San Francisco, CA (Day 2 of 3)
- Jefferies & Co. Internet & Media Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 2)
All times ET.
