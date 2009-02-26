What's Happening Today: Thursday, February 26

Macro



Durable Goods Orders (Jan.) (8:30 AM)

Initial Claims (week ended Feb. 21) (8:30 AM)

New Home Sales (Jan.) (10:00 AM)

JPMorgan Chase Investor Day

Earnings

Limelight Networks (LLNW) (8:00 AM)

MetroPCS (PCS) (9:00 AM)

Cablevision Systems (CVC) (10:00 AM)

U.S. Cellular (USM) (11:00 AM)

Safeway (SWY) (Before bell)

Sears Holdings (SHLD) (Before bell)

Gap (GPS) (After bell)

Kohl’s (KSS) (After bell)

Dell (DELL) (After bell)

Leap Wireless (LEAP) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

6:30 AM – Helmut Perlet, CFO, Allianz SE

7:40 AM – Ray Young, CFO, General Motors

8:15 AM – Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ)

8:40 AM – Paul Adams, CEO, British American Tobacco

Fox Business:

11:45 – Dan Ripp, President, Bradley Woods & Co.

11:30 AM – Walt Mossberg, Personal Tech Columnist

12:15 AM – Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa

12:30 – Larry Weintraub, CEO, co-founder, Fanscape

1 PM – Rep. Rick Murphy, Arizona Assemblyman

Conferences

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference, San Francisco, CA (Day 2 of 3)

Jefferies & Co. Internet & Media Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 2)

All times ET.

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.