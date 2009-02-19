What's Happening Today: Thursday, February 19

Macro



PPI (Jan.) (8:30 AM)

Initial Jobless Claims (week ended Feb. 14) (8:30 AM)

Leading Indicators (Jan.) (10:00 AM)

Philadelphia Fed (Feb.) (10:00 AM)

Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended Feb. 13) (11:00 AM)

Atlanta Fed President Lockhart speaks on the U.S. economy (1:15 PM)

Earnings

CVS Caremark (CVS) (Before bell)

Hormel Foods (HRL) (Before bell)

Apache (APA) (Before bell)

Expedia (EXPE) (11:00 AM)

Sprint Nextel Corporation (S) (8:00 AM)

Scripps (SSP) (9:00 AM)

Rackspace (RAX) (4:30 PM)

TheStreet.com (TSCM) (4:30 PM)

WebMD (WBMD) (4:45 PM)

United Online (UNTD) (5:00 PM)

Tesoro (TSO) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:10 AM – Ron Geffner, Partner, Sadis & Goldberg

7:40 AM – Robert Mundell, 1999 Nobel Prize Winner in Economics, Columbia University

8:40 AM – Michael Lynton, Chairperson/CEO, Sony Pictures Entertainment

10:10 AM – Larry Kochard, CIO, Georgetown University Endowments

2:40 PM – Mark Kiesel, Partner, PIMCO

5:00 PM – Thomas Petrie, Vice Chairman, Merrill Lynch

Fox Business:

7 AM – Kevin Book, Sr. Energy Policy Analyst, FBR Research

10:15 – Austin Ligon, Co-Founder, Retired CEO, Carmax

10:45 – Seth Pinsky, NYC Eco.n Dev. Corp. Pres.

11:30 – Brent Wouters, Cirrus Aircraft, CEO, President

12:15 – Lars Bjork, QlikTech CEO

Conferences

Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference, New York, NY (Day 4 of 5)

Standard & Poor’s Seminar: Outlook for U.S. Economy and Local Government Ratings, Dallas, TX (Day 2 of 2)

Credit Suisse Global Paper Products Conference, New York, NY

Oppenheimer Vail Semiconductor Summit, Vail, CO (Day 1 of 2)

All times ET.

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.