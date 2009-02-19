What's Happening Today: Thursday, February 19

Macro
- PPI (Jan.) (8:30 AM)
- Initial Jobless Claims (week ended Feb. 14) (8:30 AM)
- Leading Indicators (Jan.) (10:00 AM)
- Philadelphia Fed (Feb.) (10:00 AM)
- Weekly Crude Inventories (week ended Feb. 13) (11:00 AM)
- Atlanta Fed President Lockhart speaks on the U.S. economy (1:15 PM)
Earnings
- CVS Caremark (CVS) (Before bell)
- Hormel Foods (HRL) (Before bell)
- Apache (APA) (Before bell)
- Expedia (EXPE) (11:00 AM)
- Sprint Nextel Corporation (S) (8:00 AM)
- Scripps (SSP) (9:00 AM)
- Rackspace (RAX) (4:30 PM)
- TheStreet.com (TSCM) (4:30 PM)
- WebMD (WBMD) (4:45 PM)
- United Online (UNTD) (5:00 PM)
- Tesoro (TSO) (After bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7:10 AM – Ron Geffner, Partner, Sadis & Goldberg
- 7:40 AM – Robert Mundell, 1999 Nobel Prize Winner in Economics, Columbia University
- 8:40 AM – Michael Lynton, Chairperson/CEO, Sony Pictures Entertainment
- 10:10 AM – Larry Kochard, CIO, Georgetown University Endowments
- 2:40 PM – Mark Kiesel, Partner, PIMCO
- 5:00 PM – Thomas Petrie, Vice Chairman, Merrill Lynch
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Kevin Book, Sr. Energy Policy Analyst, FBR Research
- 10:15 – Austin Ligon, Co-Founder, Retired CEO, Carmax
- 10:45 – Seth Pinsky, NYC Eco.n Dev. Corp. Pres.
- 11:30 – Brent Wouters, Cirrus Aircraft, CEO, President
- 12:15 – Lars Bjork, QlikTech CEO
Conferences
- Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference, New York, NY (Day 4 of 5)
- Standard & Poor’s Seminar: Outlook for U.S. Economy and Local Government Ratings, Dallas, TX (Day 2 of 2)
- Credit Suisse Global Paper Products Conference, New York, NY
- Oppenheimer Vail Semiconductor Summit, Vail, CO (Day 1 of 2)
All times ET.
