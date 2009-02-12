What's Happening Today: Thursday, February 12

Macro:



Retail Sales (Jan.) (8:30 AM)

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims (week ended Feb. 7) (8:30 AM)

Business Inventories (Dec.) (10:00 AM)

Earnings:



Aetna (AET) (Before bell.)

Coca-Cola (KO) (Before bell.)

Marriott (MAR) (Before bell.)

Viacom (VIA) (8:30 AM)

Vonage (VG) (10:00 AM)

Journal Communications (JRN) (11:00 AM)

Embarq Corporation (EQ) (4:30 PM)

RealNetworks (RNWK) (5:00 PM)

TheKnot (KNOT) (4:30 PM)

Television

Bloomberg:

8:00 AM – Rep. Thaddeus Mccotter, Chairman of the House GOP Policy Committee

11:20 AM – Kathleen Smith, Principal, Renaissance Capital

1:45 PM – Yvon Chouinard, Founder, Patagonia

3:00 PM – David Swensen, CIO, Yale University Endowment chief

5:00 PM – Leo Tilman, President, LM Tilman & Co

5:00 PM – Joseph Keating, CIO, RBC Bank

Fox Business:

10 AM – Asheesh Advani, CEO, Virgin Money

10:30 AM – Jim McCann, CEO, 1800Flowers.com

11 AM – Robert Kessler, CEO, Kessler Companies

11:15 AM – Kaj Den Daas, CEO, Philips Lighting

11:30 AM – Walt Mossberg, Journal Personal Tech Columnist

Conferences

Goldman Sachs Second Annual Consumer Retail Leveraged Finance Conference, New York, NY

All times ET.

