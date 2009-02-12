What's Happening Today: Thursday, February 12

Macro:
- Retail Sales (Jan.) (8:30 AM)
- Weekly Initial Jobless Claims (week ended Feb. 7) (8:30 AM)
- Business Inventories (Dec.) (10:00 AM)
Earnings:
- Aetna (AET) (Before bell.)
- Coca-Cola (KO) (Before bell.)
- Marriott (MAR) (Before bell.)
- Viacom (VIA) (8:30 AM)
- Vonage (VG) (10:00 AM)
- Journal Communications (JRN) (11:00 AM)
- Embarq Corporation (EQ) (4:30 PM)
- RealNetworks (RNWK) (5:00 PM)
- TheKnot (KNOT) (4:30 PM)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 8:00 AM – Rep. Thaddeus Mccotter, Chairman of the House GOP Policy Committee
- 11:20 AM – Kathleen Smith, Principal, Renaissance Capital
- 1:45 PM – Yvon Chouinard, Founder, Patagonia
- 3:00 PM – David Swensen, CIO, Yale University Endowment chief
- 5:00 PM – Leo Tilman, President, LM Tilman & Co
- 5:00 PM – Joseph Keating, CIO, RBC Bank
Fox Business:
- 10 AM – Asheesh Advani, CEO, Virgin Money
- 10:30 AM – Jim McCann, CEO, 1800Flowers.com
- 11 AM – Robert Kessler, CEO, Kessler Companies
- 11:15 AM – Kaj Den Daas, CEO, Philips Lighting
- 11:30 AM – Walt Mossberg, Journal Personal Tech Columnist
Conferences
- Goldman Sachs Second Annual Consumer Retail Leveraged Finance Conference, New York, NY
All times ET.
