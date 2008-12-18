What's Happening Today: Thursday, December 18

Macro:
- Leading Indicators (Nov.) (10:00 AM)
- Philadelphia Fed (Dec.) (10:00 AM)
Events:
- Coca-Cola Enterprises (CCE) fiscal year 2009 guidance call (10:00 AM)
- Wells Fargo (WFC) economists provide 2009 outlook (12:00 PM) The forecast for the coming year will address the labour market, consumer and business spending, and the effect of federal economic rescue actions.
