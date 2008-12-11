What's Happening Today: Thursday, December 11

Rachel King

Macro:

  • Export/Import Prices (Nov.) (8:30 AM) Both exports and imports are suffering, but import trends might get a small boost from a stronger dollar.
  • Trade Balance (Oct.) (8:30 AM)
  • Weekly Initial Jobless Claims (week ended Dec. 6) (8:30 AM) Analysts are already saying that unemployment claims will loom around 475,000 or even 500,000 per week for the next few months.

Events:

  • Barclays Capital Global Technology Conference (Day 3 of 3) San Francisco, CA
  • Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference (Day 2 of 2) New York, NY
  • RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Conference (Day 2 of 2) New York, NY

