What's Happening Today: Thursday, December 11

Macro:
- Export/Import Prices (Nov.) (8:30 AM) Both exports and imports are suffering, but import trends might get a small boost from a stronger dollar.
- Trade Balance (Oct.) (8:30 AM)
- Weekly Initial Jobless Claims (week ended Dec. 6) (8:30 AM) Analysts are already saying that unemployment claims will loom around 475,000 or even 500,000 per week for the next few months.
Events:
- Barclays Capital Global Technology Conference (Day 3 of 3) San Francisco, CA
- Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference (Day 2 of 2) New York, NY
- RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Conference (Day 2 of 2) New York, NY
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.