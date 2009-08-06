What's Happening Today: Thursday, August 6





Macro



8:30 AM: Initial Claims

Earnings

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) (Before Market)

Grubb & Ellis (GBE) (Before Market)

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) (Before Market)

K-Swiss Inc. (KSWS) (Before Market)

Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) (Before Market)

THOMPSON REUTERS PLC (TRI) (Before Market)

Warner Music Group (WMG) (Before Market)

Wendy’s / Arby’s Group, Inc. (WEN) (Before Market)

Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) (Before Market)

World Wresting Entertainment Inc. (WWE) (Before Market)

Sirius Satellite Radio (SIRI) (7:00 AM)

The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NDAQ)

MBIA Inc. (MBI) (4:00 PM)

Bezer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) (After Market)

CBS Corporation (CBS) (After Market)

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) (After Market)

Chiquita Brands International, Inc. (CQB) (After Market)

Kenneth Cole (KCP) (After Market)

KKR Financial Holdings LLC (KFN) (After Market)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) (After Market)

Deutsche Telekom (DT)

El Paso Corp. (EP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)

Princeton Review (REVU)

Speedway Motorsports (TRK)

The Blackstone Group (BX)

The DIRECTV Group, Inc. (DTV)

Virgin Media Inc. (VMED)





All times ET.

