What's Happening Today: Thursday, August 13

Macro
- 8:30 AM: Export Prices
- 8:30 AM: Import Prices
- 8:30 AM: Initial Claims
- 8:30 AM: Retail Sales
- 10:00 AM: Business Inventories
Earnings
- Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (DPS) (Before Market)
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) (Before Market)
- Kohls Corporation (KSS) (7:00 AM)
- Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) (7:00 AM)
- Americal Apparel (APP) (After Market)
- Nordstrom (JWN) (After Market)
- Ticketmaster Entertainment, Inc. (TKTM) (After Market)
- Elizabeth Arden (RDEN)
- Prudential PLC (PUK)
All times ET.
