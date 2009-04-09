What's Happening Today: Thursday, April 9

Macro



Initial Claims (week ended April 4) (8:30 AM)

Trade Balance (Feb.) (8:30 AM)

Minnesota Fed President Gary Stern speaks in Sioux Falls, SD (12:15 PM)

Kansas City Fed President Thomas Hoenig speaks on U.S. economy (1:00 PM)

Retailers report same-store sales results for March

FINRA might suggest that bond markets close early in observance of Good Friday

Earnings

Movado Group (MOV) (Before bell)

CDC Corp (CHINA) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

10:18 AM – Gov. Haley Barbour (R) Mississippi

Fox Business:

7-9 AM – Ken Lewis, CEO, Bank Of America

9:05 AM – Scott Black, President Delphi Managment

10:15 AM – Marshal Cohen, NPD Group Chief Retail Analyste

3:20 PM – Bob Davis, Lycos Co-Founder, Highland Capital Partners VC Firm

All times ET.

