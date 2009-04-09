What's Happening Today: Thursday, April 9

Macro
- Initial Claims (week ended April 4) (8:30 AM)
- Trade Balance (Feb.) (8:30 AM)
- Minnesota Fed President Gary Stern speaks in Sioux Falls, SD (12:15 PM)
- Kansas City Fed President Thomas Hoenig speaks on U.S. economy (1:00 PM)
- Retailers report same-store sales results for March
- FINRA might suggest that bond markets close early in observance of Good Friday
Earnings
- Movado Group (MOV) (Before bell)
- CDC Corp (CHINA) (After bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 10:18 AM – Gov. Haley Barbour (R) Mississippi
Fox Business:
- 7-9 AM – Ken Lewis, CEO, Bank Of America
- 9:05 AM – Scott Black, President Delphi Managment
- 10:15 AM – Marshal Cohen, NPD Group Chief Retail Analyste
- 3:20 PM – Bob Davis, Lycos Co-Founder, Highland Capital Partners VC Firm
All times ET.
Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!
First Name
Last Name
State
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.