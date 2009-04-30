What's Happening Today: Thursday, April 30

Macro
- Initial Unemployment Claims (week ended April 25) (8:30 AM)
- Personal Income & Spending (March) (8:30 AM)
- Chicago PMI (April) (9:45 AM)
Earnings
- Comcast (CMCSA) (8:30 AM)
- Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) (10:00 AM)
- Martha Stewart Living (MSO) (11:00 AM)
- Comscore (SCOR) (5:00 PM)
- Monster (MNST) (5:00 PM)
- Expedia (EXPE) (Before bell)
- Viacom (VIA) (Before bell)
- Belo (BLC) (Before bell)
- Motorola (MOT) (Before bell)
- Cardinal Health (CAH) (Before bell)
- Colgate-Palmolive (Before bell) (CL)
- Dow Chemical (DOW) (Before bell)
- Eastman Kodak (EK) (Before bell)
- Exxon Mobil (XOM) (Before bell)
- General Motors (GM) (Before bell)
- Kellogg (K) (Before bell)
- Procter & Gamble (PG) (Before bell)
- Safeway (SWY) (Before bell)
- Hartford Financial (HIG) (After bell)
- Met Life (MET) (After bell)
- SK Telecom (SKM) (After bell)
- Ericsson (ERIC) (TBA)
- BSkyB (BSY) (TBA)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7:40 AM – John Faraci, CEO, International Paper
- 11:30 AM – Henry Kaufman, President, Henry Kaufman & Co. Inc
- 12:10 PM – Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virgina)
Fox Business:
- Sam Chandan PhD FRICS, Real Estate Economics LLC President and Chief Economist
- 11:30 AM – Walt Mossberg, WSJ, Personal Tech Writer
Conferences
- Thomson Reuters Global Financial Regulation Summit, Washington, DC (Day 4 of 5)
- CBOE Options Industry Conference, Weston, FL (Day 1 of 3)
All times ET.
Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!
First Name
Last Name
State
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.