What's Happening Today: Thursday, April 30

Macro



Initial Unemployment Claims (week ended April 25) (8:30 AM)

Personal Income & Spending (March) (8:30 AM)

Chicago PMI (April) (9:45 AM)

Earnings

Comcast (CMCSA) (8:30 AM)

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) (10:00 AM)

Martha Stewart Living (MSO) (11:00 AM)

Comscore (SCOR) (5:00 PM)

Monster (MNST) (5:00 PM)

Expedia (EXPE) (Before bell)

Viacom (VIA) (Before bell)

Belo (BLC) (Before bell)

Motorola (MOT) (Before bell)

Cardinal Health (CAH) (Before bell)

Colgate-Palmolive (Before bell) (CL)

Dow Chemical (DOW) (Before bell)

Eastman Kodak (EK) (Before bell)

Exxon Mobil (XOM) (Before bell)

General Motors (GM) (Before bell)

Kellogg (K) (Before bell)

Procter & Gamble (PG) (Before bell)

Safeway (SWY) (Before bell)

Hartford Financial (HIG) (After bell)

Met Life (MET) (After bell)

SK Telecom (SKM) (After bell)

Ericsson (ERIC) (TBA)

BSkyB (BSY) (TBA)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:40 AM – John Faraci, CEO, International Paper

11:30 AM – Henry Kaufman, President, Henry Kaufman & Co. Inc

12:10 PM – Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virgina)

Fox Business:

Sam Chandan PhD FRICS, Real Estate Economics LLC President and Chief Economist

11:30 AM – Walt Mossberg, WSJ, Personal Tech Writer

Conferences

Thomson Reuters Global Financial Regulation Summit, Washington, DC (Day 4 of 5)

CBOE Options Industry Conference, Weston, FL (Day 1 of 3)

All times ET.

