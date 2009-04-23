What's Happening Today: Thursday, April 23

Macro



Initial Claims (week ended April 18) 8:30 AM)

Existing Home Sales (March) (10:00 AM)

Earnings

Microsoft (MSFT) (5:30 PM)

Netflix (NFLX) (6:00 PM)

Amazon.com (AMZN) (After bell)

RadioShack (RSH) (Before bell)

EMC (EMC) (Before bell)

CME Group (CME) (Before bell)

ConocoPhillips (COP) (Before bell)

Exelon (EXC) (Before bell)

Marriott (MAR) (Before bell)

Dice Holdings (DHX) (8:30 AM)

McClatchy Company (MNI) (12:00 PM)

Nucor (NUE) (Before bell)

PepsiCo (PEP) (Before bell)

Philip Morris International (PM) (Before bell)

Raytheon (RTN) (Before bell)

Supervalu (SVU) (Before bell)

UPS (UPS) (Before bell)

Amgen (AMGN) (After bell)

Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNI) (After bell)

Juniper Networks (JNPR) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:00 AM – Austan Goolsbee, Senior Economic Adviser, US Office of the President

7:40 AM – Martin Feldstein, Economist and President Emeritus, NBER

8:45 AM – Rep James Clyburn (D-South Carolina)

9:50 AM – Craig Donohue, CEO, CME Group

12:30 PM – Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)

5:00 PM – David Herro, Chief Investment Officer, Harris Assoc

Fox Business:

7 AM – Gary Richardson, Mirage Studios, CEO

10 AM – Raymond James, CEO, Raymond James

10 AM – Jim Gillespie, CEO, Coldwell Banker

11 AM – Terry Duffy, CME Group Chairman

12:30 PM – Hugh Bromma, CEO, Entrust Group

Conferences

Morgan Keegan New York Economic Seminar, New York, NY

All times ET.

