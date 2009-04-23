What's Happening Today: Thursday, April 23

Macro
- Initial Claims (week ended April 18) 8:30 AM)
- Existing Home Sales (March) (10:00 AM)
Earnings
- Microsoft (MSFT) (5:30 PM)
- Netflix (NFLX) (6:00 PM)
- Amazon.com (AMZN) (After bell)
- RadioShack (RSH) (Before bell)
- EMC (EMC) (Before bell)
- CME Group (CME) (Before bell)
- ConocoPhillips (COP) (Before bell)
- Exelon (EXC) (Before bell)
- Marriott (MAR) (Before bell)
- Dice Holdings (DHX) (8:30 AM)
- McClatchy Company (MNI) (12:00 PM)
- Nucor (NUE) (Before bell)
- PepsiCo (PEP) (Before bell)
- Philip Morris International (PM) (Before bell)
- Raytheon (RTN) (Before bell)
- Supervalu (SVU) (Before bell)
- UPS (UPS) (Before bell)
- Amgen (AMGN) (After bell)
- Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNI) (After bell)
- Juniper Networks (JNPR) (After bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7:00 AM – Austan Goolsbee, Senior Economic Adviser, US Office of the President
- 7:40 AM – Martin Feldstein, Economist and President Emeritus, NBER
- 8:45 AM – Rep James Clyburn (D-South Carolina)
- 9:50 AM – Craig Donohue, CEO, CME Group
- 12:30 PM – Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)
- 5:00 PM – David Herro, Chief Investment Officer, Harris Assoc
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Gary Richardson, Mirage Studios, CEO
- 10 AM – Raymond James, CEO, Raymond James
- 10 AM – Jim Gillespie, CEO, Coldwell Banker
- 11 AM – Terry Duffy, CME Group Chairman
- 12:30 PM – Hugh Bromma, CEO, Entrust Group
Conferences
- Morgan Keegan New York Economic Seminar, New York, NY
All times ET.
