What's Happening Today: Thursday, April 2

Macro



Initial Unemployment Claims (week ended March 28) (8:30 AM)

Factory Orders (Feb.) (10:00 AM)

Earnings

CarMax (KMX) (Before bell)

Monsanto (MON) (Before bell)

Rite Aid (RAD) (Before bell)

Research in Motion (RIMM) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

6:40 AM – William Isaac, Former FDIC Chairman and now Chairman of the Secura Group

7:40 AM – Arthur Laffer, Chairman, Laffer Associates

7:50 AM – Arthur Levitt, Sr. Advisor, Carlyle Group

11:00 AM – Luigi Zingales, Professor / Academic, Univ Of Chicago

11:40 AM – Rich Miner, Managing Partner, Google Ventures

2:30 PM – Simon Johnson, Fmr. Chief Economist, IMF

Fox Business:

Money For Breakfast 7-9 AM

Rep. John Campbell (R-CA)

Sen. Sam Brownback (R-KS)

Sen. Richard Shelby

Gregory S. Babe, CEO, Bayer Corporation

12:05 PM – Diane Garnick, Strategist at Invesco

Conferences

G-20 London Summit, London, United Kingdom

Notable Attendees

Barack Obama, President, United States

Nicolas Sarkozy, President, France

Gordon Brown, Prime Minister, United Kingdom

Hu Jintao, President, People’s Republic of China

Dmitry Medvedev, President, Russian Federation

Morgan Stanley Arizona Field Trip, Paradise Valley, AZ (Day 2 of 2)

Telsey Advisory Group Consumer Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 3)

All times ET.

