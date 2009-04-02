What's Happening Today: Thursday, April 2

Macro
- Initial Unemployment Claims (week ended March 28) (8:30 AM)
- Factory Orders (Feb.) (10:00 AM)
Earnings
- CarMax (KMX) (Before bell)
- Monsanto (MON) (Before bell)
- Rite Aid (RAD) (Before bell)
- Research in Motion (RIMM) (After bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 6:40 AM – William Isaac, Former FDIC Chairman and now Chairman of the Secura Group
- 7:40 AM – Arthur Laffer, Chairman, Laffer Associates
- 7:50 AM – Arthur Levitt, Sr. Advisor, Carlyle Group
- 11:00 AM – Luigi Zingales, Professor / Academic, Univ Of Chicago
- 11:40 AM – Rich Miner, Managing Partner, Google Ventures
- 2:30 PM – Simon Johnson, Fmr. Chief Economist, IMF
Fox Business:
Money For Breakfast 7-9 AM
- Rep. John Campbell (R-CA)
- Sen. Sam Brownback (R-KS)
- Sen. Richard Shelby
- Gregory S. Babe, CEO, Bayer Corporation
- 12:05 PM – Diane Garnick, Strategist at Invesco
Conferences
- G-20 London Summit, London, United Kingdom
Notable Attendees
Barack Obama, President, United States
Nicolas Sarkozy, President, France
Gordon Brown, Prime Minister, United Kingdom
Hu Jintao, President, People’s Republic of China
Dmitry Medvedev, President, Russian Federation
- Morgan Stanley Arizona Field Trip, Paradise Valley, AZ (Day 2 of 2)
- Telsey Advisory Group Consumer Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 3)
All times ET.
Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!
First Name
Last Name
State
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.