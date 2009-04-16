What's Happening Today: Thursday, April 16

Macro



Housing Starts (March) (8:30 AM)

Initial Unemployment Claims (week ended April 11) (8:30 AM)

Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart on the financial crisis (1:00 PM)

San Francisco Fed President Janet Yellen on the financial crisis (8:00 PM)

Earnings



Gannett (GCI) (10:00 AM)

Google (GOOG) (4:30 PM)

Harley-Davidson (HOG) (Before bell)

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) (Before bell)

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) (Before bell)

Nokia (NOK) (Before bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

6:10 AM – Rick Simonson, CFO, Noika

7:40 AM – Gary Kelly, Chairperson/CEO, Southwest Airlines

9:10 AM – William Cohan, Author, “House of Cards”

10:00 AM – Tom Adams, Chairperson / CEO, Rosetta Stone

2:40 PM – Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel Prize-winning economist

Fox Business:

7 AM – John Kroger, Oregon Attorney General

10:20 AM – Tom Adams, Rosetta Stone, CEO

12 PM – Diane Vazza, Managing Director, Head of Global Fixed Income Research at S&P.

12:05 PM – Rep. Roscoe G. Bartlett, (R-MD)

All times ET.

