What's Happening Today: Thursday, April 16

Macro
- Housing Starts (March) (8:30 AM)
- Initial Unemployment Claims (week ended April 11) (8:30 AM)
- Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart on the financial crisis (1:00 PM)
- San Francisco Fed President Janet Yellen on the financial crisis (8:00 PM)
Earnings
- Gannett (GCI) (10:00 AM)
- Google (GOOG) (4:30 PM)
- Harley-Davidson (HOG) (Before bell)
- Illinois Tool Works (ITW) (Before bell)
- JPMorgan Chase (JPM) (Before bell)
- Nokia (NOK) (Before bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 6:10 AM – Rick Simonson, CFO, Noika
- 7:40 AM – Gary Kelly, Chairperson/CEO, Southwest Airlines
- 9:10 AM – William Cohan, Author, “House of Cards”
- 10:00 AM – Tom Adams, Chairperson / CEO, Rosetta Stone
- 2:40 PM – Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel Prize-winning economist
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – John Kroger, Oregon Attorney General
- 10:20 AM – Tom Adams, Rosetta Stone, CEO
- 12 PM – Diane Vazza, Managing Director, Head of Global Fixed Income Research at S&P.
- 12:05 PM – Rep. Roscoe G. Bartlett, (R-MD)
All times ET.
