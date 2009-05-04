What's Happening Today: Monday, May 4

Macro

Construction Spending (10:00 AM)

Pending Home Sales (10:00 AM)

Earnings

Sprint Nextel (S) (8:00 AM)

Scripps (SSP) (9:00 AM)

Digimarc (DMRC) (10:00 AM)

LookSmart (LOOK) (5:00 PM)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:40 AM – Charles Ortel, Managing Director / Partner, Newport Value Partners

9:00 AM – Jose Cordova Villalobos, Health Minister of Mexico

1:00 PM – Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) Member of the Finance Committee

1:50 PM – Sen. Tom Harkin (R-Iowa) Head of the Senate Agriculture Committee

Fox Business:

7 AM – Robert Shiller, Yale Economist

9:30 – 10:30 AM – Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Charile Munger, speaking w/ Liz Claman for an hour without commercials

12 PM – Dick Bove, Chief Financial Analyst, Rochdale

5 PM – Bill Fleckenstein, James Altucher, Marc Faber

All times ET.

