What's Happening Today: Monday, May 4

Macro
- Construction Spending (10:00 AM)
- Pending Home Sales (10:00 AM)
Earnings
- Sprint Nextel (S) (8:00 AM)
- Scripps (SSP) (9:00 AM)
- Digimarc (DMRC) (10:00 AM)
- LookSmart (LOOK) (5:00 PM)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7:40 AM – Charles Ortel, Managing Director / Partner, Newport Value Partners
- 9:00 AM – Jose Cordova Villalobos, Health Minister of Mexico
- 1:00 PM – Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) Member of the Finance Committee
- 1:50 PM – Sen. Tom Harkin (R-Iowa) Head of the Senate Agriculture Committee
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Robert Shiller, Yale Economist
- 9:30 – 10:30 AM – Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Charile Munger, speaking w/ Liz Claman for an hour without commercials
- 12 PM – Dick Bove, Chief Financial Analyst, Rochdale
- 5 PM – Bill Fleckenstein, James Altucher, Marc Faber
All times ET.
