What's Happening Today: Monday, May 18

Earnings
- Perfect World (PWRD) (8:00 AM)
- Valspar (VAL) (Before bell)
- Airmedia (AMCN) (After bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 8:40 AM – R. Chris Whalen, Managing Dir., Co-Founder, Institutional Risk Analytics
- 11:00 AM – Suliman Al Shahmy, Chairperson/CEO, Libyan Stock Market
- 11:00 AM – Maged Sourial, Chairperson/CEO, Egyptian Exchange
- 2:30 PM – James Albaugh, CEO, Boeing Integrated defence Sys
- 5:00 PM – Kenneth Fisher, Chairperson/CEO, Fisher Investments Inc
Fox Business:
- 9 AM – Peter Boockvar, Equities Strategist, Miller Tabak + Co.
- 9 AM – John McEleney, National Automobile Dealers Association Chairman
- 3 PM – Aaron Task, Yahoo! Finance
All times ET.
Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!
First Name
Last Name
State
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.