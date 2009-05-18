What's Happening Today: Monday, May 18

Earnings



Perfect World (PWRD) (8:00 AM)

Valspar (VAL) (Before bell)

Airmedia (AMCN) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

8:40 AM – R. Chris Whalen, Managing Dir., Co-Founder, Institutional Risk Analytics

11:00 AM – Suliman Al Shahmy, Chairperson/CEO, Libyan Stock Market

11:00 AM – Maged Sourial, Chairperson/CEO, Egyptian Exchange

2:30 PM – James Albaugh, CEO, Boeing Integrated defence Sys

5:00 PM – Kenneth Fisher, Chairperson/CEO, Fisher Investments Inc

Fox Business:

9 AM – Peter Boockvar, Equities Strategist, Miller Tabak + Co.

9 AM – John McEleney, National Automobile Dealers Association Chairman

3 PM – Aaron Task, Yahoo! Finance

All times ET.

