What's Happening Today: Monday, May 11

Macro

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks at the “Financial Innovation and Crises” conference (6:30 PM)

Earnings

Clear Channel (CCO) (7:00 AM)

Virgin Mobile USA (VM) (8:00 AM)

EchoStar/Dish Network (DISH) (12:00 PM)

Rackspace (RAX) (4:30 PM)

Television

Bloomberg:

8 AM – Richard Clarida, Global Strategic Advisor, PIMCO

5 PM – Robert Hagstrom, Portfolio Manager, Legg Mason Growth Trust Mutual Fund

Fox Business:

9AM – Haag Sherman, Co-Founder/CIO, Salient Partners, L.P.

1 PM – Rep. John Shaddegg (R-AZ)

3 PM – Dick Bove, Rochdale Securities

All times ET.

