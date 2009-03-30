What's Happening Today: Monday, March 30

Event:
Obama announces plan for auto industry.
Earnings
- Layne Christensen (LAYN) (Before bell)
- Providence Service Corp (PRSC) (Before bell)
- Oxford Industries (OXM) (After bell)
Television
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Roderick Paige, Fmr. Sec. Of Education
- 10:15 AM – Rebecca Lindland, Global Insight, (talking auto bailout)
- 11:00 AM – Sean West, Eurasia Group (talking U.S. policy issues)
- 11:15 AM – Stacey Widlitz, Pali Capital Analyst
- 12 PM – Jim Dunigan, EVP, PNC Wealth Managment
Conferences
- American Bankers Association Community Bank Conference, Washington, DC (Day 2 of 2)
All times ET.
