What's Happening Today: Monday, March 30

Event:



Obama announces plan for auto industry.

Earnings

Layne Christensen (LAYN) (Before bell)

Providence Service Corp (PRSC) (Before bell)

Oxford Industries (OXM) (After bell)

Television

Fox Business:

7 AM – Roderick Paige, Fmr. Sec. Of Education

10:15 AM – Rebecca Lindland, Global Insight, (talking auto bailout)

11:00 AM – Sean West, Eurasia Group (talking U.S. policy issues)

11:15 AM – Stacey Widlitz, Pali Capital Analyst

12 PM – Jim Dunigan, EVP, PNC Wealth Managment

Conferences

American Bankers Association Community Bank Conference, Washington, DC (Day 2 of 2)

All times ET.

