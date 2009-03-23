What's Happening Today: Monday, March 23

Macro
- Exisiting Home Sales (10 AM, Mkt expects 4.45M)
Earnings
- Tiffany & Co. (TIF) (Before Bell)
- Walgreen (WAG) (8 AM)
Television
Fox Business:
- 9:05: Dave Rovelli, Canaccord Adams Managing Director of Equity Trading
- 9:45: Sen. John Barasso, (R-WY)
- 10:05: Dolly Parton, Country Music Legend
- 10:30: Dr. Susan Wachter, Prof. Real Estate Wharton
- 12:30: Vince Reinhart, Scholar at AEI, Fmr. Fed monetary policy dir.
All times ET.
