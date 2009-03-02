What's Happening Today: Monday, March 2

Macro



Personal Income and Spending (Jan.) (8:30 AM)

Genentech Investment Community Meeting (9:00 AM)

Construction Spending (Jan.) (10:00 AM)

ISM Index (Feb.) (10:00 AM)

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren speaks on the credit crisis and financial regulation (11:30 AM)

Richmond Fed President Jeffery Lacker speaks on government lending and monetary policy (12:45 PM)

Earnings

Perfect World (PWRD) (8:00 AM)

EchoStar/Dish Network (DISH) (12:00 PM)

Tivo (TIVO) (2:00 PM)

LiveNation (LYV) (5:00 PM)

Clear Channel (CCO) (Before bell)

Vivendi (VIV.PA) (Before bell)

Edison Intl (EIX) (Before bell)

McDermott (MDR) (After bell)

Pearson Plc (PSO) (TBA)

Television

Bloomberg:

6:00 AM – Ronald Smith, Chief Strategist, Alfa Bank

8:45 AM – Robert Lutz, Vice Chairman, General Motors

10:00 AM – David Garrity, Principal, GVA Research

11:30 AM- Byron Brown, Mayor of Buffalo, NY

3:50 PM – Craig Hester, President/CEO, Hester Captial Management

5:00 PM – Jack Ablin, CIO, Harris Private Bank

Fox Business:

9 AM – David Wyss, Chief Economist, Standard & Poor’s

11:30 AM – Quentin Wilson, Pres., CEO, All Student Loan

12 PM – Dick Bove, Securities Chief, Fin. Analyst

3 PM – John Ryding, Chief Economist RDQ Economics

3:20 PM – Dave Heineman, Gov. Nebraska

3:40 PM – Dick Evans, CEO, Cullen Frost Bankers

Conferences

Citi 2009 Global Property CEO Conference, Naples, FL (Day 2 of 4)

Deutsche Bank Securities Media and Telecommunications Conference, Palm Beach, FL (Day 1 of 3)

Morgan Stanley Technology Conference, San Francisco, CA (Day 1 of 3)

All times ET.

