What's Happening Today: Monday, March 2

Macro
- Personal Income and Spending (Jan.) (8:30 AM)
- Genentech Investment Community Meeting (9:00 AM)
- Construction Spending (Jan.) (10:00 AM)
- ISM Index (Feb.) (10:00 AM)
- Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren speaks on the credit crisis and financial regulation (11:30 AM)
- Richmond Fed President Jeffery Lacker speaks on government lending and monetary policy (12:45 PM)
Earnings
- Perfect World (PWRD) (8:00 AM)
- EchoStar/Dish Network (DISH) (12:00 PM)
- Tivo (TIVO) (2:00 PM)
- LiveNation (LYV) (5:00 PM)
- Clear Channel (CCO) (Before bell)
- Vivendi (VIV.PA) (Before bell)
- Edison Intl (EIX) (Before bell)
- McDermott (MDR) (After bell)
- Pearson Plc (PSO) (TBA)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 6:00 AM – Ronald Smith, Chief Strategist, Alfa Bank
- 8:45 AM – Robert Lutz, Vice Chairman, General Motors
- 10:00 AM – David Garrity, Principal, GVA Research
- 11:30 AM- Byron Brown, Mayor of Buffalo, NY
- 3:50 PM – Craig Hester, President/CEO, Hester Captial Management
- 5:00 PM – Jack Ablin, CIO, Harris Private Bank
Fox Business:
- 9 AM – David Wyss, Chief Economist, Standard & Poor’s
- 11:30 AM – Quentin Wilson, Pres., CEO, All Student Loan
- 12 PM – Dick Bove, Securities Chief, Fin. Analyst
- 3 PM – John Ryding, Chief Economist RDQ Economics
- 3:20 PM – Dave Heineman, Gov. Nebraska
- 3:40 PM – Dick Evans, CEO, Cullen Frost Bankers
Conferences
- Citi 2009 Global Property CEO Conference, Naples, FL (Day 2 of 4)
- Deutsche Bank Securities Media and Telecommunications Conference, Palm Beach, FL (Day 1 of 3)
- Morgan Stanley Technology Conference, San Francisco, CA (Day 1 of 3)
All times ET.
Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!
First Name
Last Name
State
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.