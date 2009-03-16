What's Happening Today: Monday, March 16

Macro
- Empire State Manufacturing Index (March) (8:30 AM)
- Net Long-Term TIC Flows (Jan.) (9:00 AM)
- Industrial Production (Feb.) (9:15 AM)
Earnings
- Hollywood Media (HOLL) (Before bell)
- Sonic Automotive (SAH) (Before bell)
- SINA Corp. (SINA) (After bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7:40 AM – Thomas Geisel, President & CEO, Sun Bancorp
- 10:40 AM – Antonio Luis Guerra Nunes Mexia, Chairperson / CEO
- 11:00 AM – William Ackman, Chief Executive Officer, Pershing Square Capital Mgmt
- 11:45 AM – John Taylor, President / CEO, James Investment Research Inc
- 5:00 PM – Wilbur Ross, Chairman / CEO, WL Ross & Co.
Fox Business:
- 9:05 AM – Jack Ablin, CIO, Harris Bank
- 10:30 AM – Scott Lang, CEO Silver Spring Networks (Smart Grid Co.)
- 12 PM – Pat McCrory, Mayor of Charlotte
- 3:20 PM – Jennifer Granholm, Gov. Michigan
Conferences
- Cowen Health Care Conference, Boston, MA (Day 1 of 4)
All times ET.
