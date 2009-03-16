What's Happening Today: Monday, March 16

Macro

Empire State Manufacturing Index (March) (8:30 AM)

Net Long-Term TIC Flows (Jan.) (9:00 AM)

Industrial Production (Feb.) (9:15 AM)

Earnings

Hollywood Media (HOLL) (Before bell)

Sonic Automotive (SAH) (Before bell)

SINA Corp. (SINA) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:40 AM – Thomas Geisel, President & CEO, Sun Bancorp

10:40 AM – Antonio Luis Guerra Nunes Mexia, Chairperson / CEO

11:00 AM – William Ackman, Chief Executive Officer, Pershing Square Capital Mgmt

11:45 AM – John Taylor, President / CEO, James Investment Research Inc

5:00 PM – Wilbur Ross, Chairman / CEO, WL Ross & Co.

Fox Business:

9:05 AM – Jack Ablin, CIO, Harris Bank

10:30 AM – Scott Lang, CEO Silver Spring Networks (Smart Grid Co.)

12 PM – Pat McCrory, Mayor of Charlotte

3:20 PM – Jennifer Granholm, Gov. Michigan

Conferences

Cowen Health Care Conference, Boston, MA (Day 1 of 4)

All times ET.

