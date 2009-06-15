What's Happening Today: Monday, June 15

Erin Geiger Smith
Macro:

  • 8:30 AM – NY Empire Manufacturing Index
  • 9:00 AM – Net Long-Term TIC Flows

Earnings

  • National Technical Systems, Inc.  (NTSC) (7:30 AM)
  • La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) (after market)
  • Synergetics USA, Inc. (SURG) (after market)

Television

Bloomberg:

  • 6:40 AM – Scott Minerd, CIO, Guggenheim Partners
  • 8:40 AM – Arthur Levitt, Sr. Advisor, Carlyle Group
  • 9:10 AM – Rep John Campbell (California)
  • 11:10 AM – John Leahy, COO, Airbus
  • 1:00 PM – Richard Fisher, President, Fed Reserve Bank of Dallas

Fox Business:

Money for Breakfast, 7-9 AM:

  • Alan Shaw, CEO, Codexis
  • Erik Frywald, CEO, Nalco
  • Ron Williams, CEO, Aetna
  • Michael McCallister, CEO, Humana

All times ET.

