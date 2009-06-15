What's Happening Today: Monday, June 15

Macro:

8:30 AM – NY Empire Manufacturing Index

9:00 AM – Net Long-Term TIC Flows

Earnings

National Technical Systems, Inc. (NTSC) (7:30 AM)

La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) (after market)

Synergetics USA, Inc. (SURG) (after market)

Television

Bloomberg:

6:40 AM – Scott Minerd, CIO, Guggenheim Partners

8:40 AM – Arthur Levitt, Sr. Advisor, Carlyle Group

9:10 AM – Rep John Campbell (California)

11:10 AM – John Leahy, COO, Airbus

1:00 PM – Richard Fisher, President, Fed Reserve Bank of Dallas

Fox Business:

Money for Breakfast, 7-9 AM:

Alan Shaw, CEO, Codexis

Erik Frywald, CEO, Nalco

Ron Williams, CEO, Aetna

Michael McCallister, CEO, Humana

All times ET.

