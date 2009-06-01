What's Happening Today: Monday, June 1

Macro:
- 8:30 AM – Personal Income for Apr.
- 8:30 AM – Personal Spending for Apr.
- 10 AM – Construction Spending for Apr.
- 10 AM – ISM Index
Earnings
- Lions Gate (LGF) After close.
- The Bankers Investment Trust (BNKR)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 6:40 AM – Stephen Jennings, CEO, Renaissance Captial
- 11:00 AM – John Riccitiello, CEO, Electronic Arts Inc
- 12:30 PM – Rep Steve Latourette (R-Ohio)
- 4:40 PM – Jennifer Granholm, Governor, State of Michigan
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Tim Pawlenty, Gov., Minnesota
All times ET.
