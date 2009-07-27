What's Happening Today: Monday, July 27

Macro



10:00 AM: New Home Sales

Earnings

A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) (Before Market)

Corning (GLW) (Before Market)

Honeywell (HON) (Before Market)

RadioShack Corporation (RSH) (Before Market)

Verizon (VZ) (Before Market)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) (After Market)

Lacrosse (BOOT) (After Market)

MBT Financial Corp. (After Market)

Rent-A-centre (RCII) (After Market)

All times ET.

