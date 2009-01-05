What's Happening Today: Monday, January 5

Earnings:
- Piedmont (PNY)
- Mosaic (MOS) Former high flyer will offer look into the changed economic landscape. After market, call on Tuesday, AM.
Macro:
- Construction Spending (Nov.) (10:00 AM)
- Big three auto sales. The only question is how ridiculously ugly December was.
Events:
- San Francisco Fed President Yellen speaks on monetary policy (5:30 PM)
