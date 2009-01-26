What's Happening Today: Monday, January 26

Macro:



Existing Home Sales (Dec.) (10:00 AM)

Leading Indicators (Dec.) (10:00 AM)

Earnings:

Caterpillar (CAT) (Before bell.)

Eaton (ETN) (Before bell.)

Halliburton (HAL) (Before bell.)

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) (Before bell.)

McDonald’s (MCD) (Before bell.)

Tyson Foods (TSN) (Before bell.)

Amgen (AMGN) (After bell.)

American Express (AXP) (After bell.)

Texas Instruments (TXN) (After bell.)

VMware (VMW) (After bell.)

Netflix (NFLX) (5:00 PM)

Television:

Fox Business:

9 AM – James Lebenthal, President, Lebenthal & Co. Equity Asset Management

9 AM – Doug Dachille, CEO, First Principles Capital Management

10:10 AM – Sam Stovall, S&P Chief Investment Strategist, Equity Research

11:00 AM – Nelson Marchioli, CEO, Denny’s

11:15 AM – Doug Cliggott, Dover Investments’ Chief Investment Officer

11:30 AM – Eric Toder, Urban Brookings Tax Policy centre

All times ET.

New: Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.