What's Happening Today: Monday, January 26

Macro:
- Existing Home Sales (Dec.) (10:00 AM)
- Leading Indicators (Dec.) (10:00 AM)
Earnings:
- Caterpillar (CAT) (Before bell.)
- Eaton (ETN) (Before bell.)
- Halliburton (HAL) (Before bell.)
- Kimberly-Clark (KMB) (Before bell.)
- McDonald’s (MCD) (Before bell.)
- Tyson Foods (TSN) (Before bell.)
- Amgen (AMGN) (After bell.)
- American Express (AXP) (After bell.)
- Texas Instruments (TXN) (After bell.)
- VMware (VMW) (After bell.)
- Netflix (NFLX) (5:00 PM)
Television:
Fox Business:
- 9 AM – James Lebenthal, President, Lebenthal & Co. Equity Asset Management
- 9 AM – Doug Dachille, CEO, First Principles Capital Management
- 10:10 AM – Sam Stovall, S&P Chief Investment Strategist, Equity Research
- 11:00 AM – Nelson Marchioli, CEO, Denny’s
- 11:15 AM – Doug Cliggott, Dover Investments’ Chief Investment Officer
- 11:30 AM – Eric Toder, Urban Brookings Tax Policy centre
All times ET.
