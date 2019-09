What's Happening Today: Monday, January 12

Macro:



Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke lectures at London School of Economics at (8:00 AM ET)

Atlanta Fed President Lockhart speaks on U.S. economic outlook at (12:30 PM ET)

Earnings:

Charles Schwab (SCHW) (Before bell.)

Alcoa (AA) (After bell.)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:20 AM – Alan Mulally – Chairperson/CEO – Ford Motor

8AM – Rick Wagoner – Chairperson/CEO – General Motors

9AM – Robert Nardelli – Chairperson/CEO – Chrysler

11:15 AM – Stephan Winkelmann – President/CEO Automobili Lamborghini SPA

12:20 PM – Frederick Henderson – President/COO – General Motors

12:45 PM – Rep Sander Levin – US House of Representatives (D)-Michigan

1:15 PM – Marti Eulberg – CEO North America – Maserati

9PM – Charles Millard – Director, Pension Benefit Guaranty

Fox Business

7 AM – Marc Rosenweig – Former King World Programming SVP

10 AM – Pat Choate – Author – “Dangerous Business”

10:15 AM – Johan De Nysschen – Audi of America – President

10:30 AM – Dalton Conley – Author – “Elsewhere USA”

11:00 AM – Jim McDowell – Vice President – MINI USA

11:15 AM – James Malackowski – Ocean Tomo

11:15 AM – William Shepherd – Securities Fraud Lawyer

12:00 PM – Ron Ianieri – Chief Market Strategist at Options University

12:00 PM – Peter Cohan – President – Peter S. Cohen and Associates

12:00 PM – Joel Naroff – President – Naroff Economic Advisors

1:00 PM – David Lykken – Mortgage Banking Solutions President

Radio:

Bloomberg:

7AM – Arthur Levitt – Sr. Advisor, Carlyle Group

7:07 AM – John Engler – President/CEO – National Assocation of Manufacturers

9:30 AM – Thomas Lasorda – Vice Chairman/President Chrysler Holding

6 PM – E. Spencer Abraham – Chairman/CEO of Abrahams Group and a former U.S. energy secretary

Events

Credit Suisse Group Homebuilding Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 2)

Commercial Mortgage Securities Association Investors Conference, Miami, FL (Day 1 of 3)

Deutsche Bank Securities Auto Analysts Conference, Detroit, MI (Day 1 of 3)

JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco, CA (Day 1 of 4)

