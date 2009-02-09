What's Happening Today: Monday, February 9

Macro:
- McDonald’s January 2009 sales and revenue results
- Dallas Fed President Fisher speaks about the global financial markets (8:45 PM)
Earnings:
- Beazer Homes (BZH) (Before bell.)
- Hasbro (HAS) (Before bell.)
- NYSE Euronext (NYX) (Before bell.)
- Rohm and Haas (ROH) (Before bell.)
- Whirlpool (WHR) (Before bell.)
- Time Warner Tcom (TWTC) (After bell.)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7 AM – Douglas Elliott, Fellow, Brookings Institute
- 11:15 AM – James Lockhart, Director, Federal Housing Finance Agency
- 2 PM – Martin Feldstein, Economist, Harvard University
- 3:45 PM – Jessica Hoversen, Analyst/Trader, MF Global LTD
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Bob Hartnett – CEO of Houlihan’s
- 8 AM – Rep. Joe Sestak (D-PA-7)
- 9 AM – Teeka Tiwari, CEO, ETFMastertrader.com
- 9:45 AM – Howard Silverblatt, S&P Senior Index Analyst
- 11 AM – Harvey Pitt, Ex-S.E.C. Chair
- 12 PM – Peter Morici, Economist, U of Maryland
CNBC:
- 12 PM – Power Lunch, Roben Farzad BusinessWeek Columinst; Nouriel Roubini, Nassem Taleb, guests
Conferences
- Thomas Weisel Partners Technology & Telecom Conference, San Francisco, CA (Day 1 of 3)
- UBS Global Healthcare Services Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 3)
All times ET.
