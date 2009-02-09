What's Happening Today: Monday, February 9

Macro:



McDonald’s January 2009 sales and revenue results

Dallas Fed President Fisher speaks about the global financial markets (8:45 PM)

Earnings:

Beazer Homes (BZH) (Before bell.)

Hasbro (HAS) (Before bell.)

NYSE Euronext (NYX) (Before bell.)

Rohm and Haas (ROH) (Before bell.)

Whirlpool (WHR) (Before bell.)

Time Warner Tcom (TWTC) (After bell.)

Television

Bloomberg:

7 AM – Douglas Elliott, Fellow, Brookings Institute

11:15 AM – James Lockhart, Director, Federal Housing Finance Agency

2 PM – Martin Feldstein, Economist, Harvard University

3:45 PM – Jessica Hoversen, Analyst/Trader, MF Global LTD

Fox Business:

7 AM – Bob Hartnett – CEO of Houlihan’s

8 AM – Rep. Joe Sestak (D-PA-7)

9 AM – Teeka Tiwari, CEO, ETFMastertrader.com

9:45 AM – Howard Silverblatt, S&P Senior Index Analyst

11 AM – Harvey Pitt, Ex-S.E.C. Chair

12 PM – Peter Morici, Economist, U of Maryland

CNBC:

12 PM – Power Lunch, Roben Farzad BusinessWeek Columinst; Nouriel Roubini, Nassem Taleb, guests

Conferences

Thomas Weisel Partners Technology & Telecom Conference, San Francisco, CA (Day 1 of 3)

UBS Global Healthcare Services Conference, New York, NY (Day 1 of 3)

All times ET.

