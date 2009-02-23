What's Happening Today: Monday, February 23

Macro
- Atlanta Fed President Lockhart speaks on U.S. economy (12:40 PM)
- Dallas Fed President Fisher speaks at Harvard University on financial crisis (6:00 PM)
Earnings
- Campbell Soup (CPB) (Before bell)
- General Growth Properties (GGP) (After bell)
- Nordstrom (JWN) (After bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 6:40 AM – Brian Schweitzer, Governor of Montana
- 7:18 AM – Gov. Tim Pawlenty, Governor of Minnesota
- 7:50 AM – Cal Ripken JR., Major League Baseball Hall-of Famer
- 8:00 AM – Gov. Martin O’Malley, Governor of Maryland
- 8:50 AM – Sen. Harry Reid, (D) Majority Leader/ Senator: Nevada
- 12:10 PM – Jeffrey Kindler, CEO of Pfizer
- 2:11 PM – Henri Termeer, Chairperson/CEO of Genzyme Corp
Fox Business:
- 10:10 AM – Alex Salmond, First Minister, Scotland
- 12 PM – Drew Kanaly, Chairman/CEO of Kanaly Trust in Houston
- 12:15 PM – Mark Vitner, Sr. Economist, Wachovia
- 12:30 PM – Mike Bidwell – President, Arizona Cardinals
Conferences
- Honeywell Annual Investor Conference, New York, NY
- BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference, Hollywood, FL (Day 2 of 4)
- Credit Suisse Group Global Services Conference, Phoenix, AZ (Day 2 of 4)
All times ET.
