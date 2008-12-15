What's Happening Today: Monday, December 15

Macro:
- NY Empire State Index (Dec.) (8:30 AM)
- Net Foreign Purchases (Oct.) (9:00 AM)
- Capacity Utilization and Industrial Production (Nov.) (9:15 AM) Industrial production has held up surprisingly well in 2008, but the outlook for 2009 might not be as good
Events:
- Honeywell (HON) fourth quarter 2009 guidance conference call (8:00 AM)
- Thomson Reuters Aerospace and defence Summit (Day 1 of 3) Washington, D.C.
Key Stories:
- Auto bailout. White House has been managing expectations, saying bailout news may not come early in week. Asian markets up strong on bailout hopes.
- Madoff victims. More and more are coming out of woodwork. There will likely be ripple effects throughout investing world.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.