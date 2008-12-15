What's Happening Today: Monday, December 15

Rachel King

Macro:

  • NY Empire State Index (Dec.) (8:30 AM)
  • Net Foreign Purchases (Oct.) (9:00 AM)
  • Capacity Utilization and Industrial Production (Nov.) (9:15 AM) Industrial production has held up surprisingly well in 2008, but the outlook for 2009 might not be as good

Events:

  • Honeywell (HON) fourth quarter 2009 guidance conference call (8:00 AM)
  • Thomson Reuters Aerospace and defence Summit (Day 1 of 3) Washington, D.C.

Key Stories:

  • Auto bailout. White House has been managing expectations, saying bailout news may not come early in week. Asian markets up strong on bailout hopes.
  • Madoff victims. More and more are coming out of woodwork. There will likely be ripple effects throughout investing world.

