What's Happening Today: Monday, August 3

10:00 AM: Construction Spending

2:00 PM: Auto Sales

Earnings

Clorox (CLX) (Before Market)

MGM Mirage (MGM) (Before Market)

Tyson Foods (TSN) (Before Market)

Humana Inc. (MOT) (6:00 AM)

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) (After Market)

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) (After Market)

Pulte Homes, Inc. (PHM) (After Market)

First Energy (FE)

HSBC FINANCE CORP (HTB)

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)

All times ET.

