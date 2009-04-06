What's Happening Today: Monday, April 6

Television
Bloomberg:
- 2:30 PM – George Soros, Chairperson / CEO, Soros Fund Management
- 3:00 PM – Michael Aronstein, Chief Investment Strategist, Oscar Gruss & Son
Fox Business:
- 9 AM – Peter Boockver Equities Strategist, Miller Tabak + Co.
- 11 AM – Patrick Cave, CEO, Cypress Group
- 12 PM – Dan North Euler, Chief Economist, Hermes
- 1:15 PM – Britt Beemer, Americas Research Group Founder & CEO
Conferences
- American Bankers Association Real Estate Lending Conference, Tampa, FL (Day 1 of 3)
All times ET.
