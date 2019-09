What's Happening Today: Monday, April 6

Television

Bloomberg:

2:30 PM – George Soros, Chairperson / CEO, Soros Fund Management

3:00 PM – Michael Aronstein, Chief Investment Strategist, Oscar Gruss & Son

Fox Business:

9 AM – Peter Boockver Equities Strategist, Miller Tabak + Co.

11 AM – Patrick Cave, CEO, Cypress Group

12 PM – Dan North Euler, Chief Economist, Hermes

1:15 PM – Britt Beemer, Americas Research Group Founder & CEO

Conferences

American Bankers Association Real Estate Lending Conference, Tampa, FL (Day 1 of 3)

All times ET.

