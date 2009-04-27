What's Happening Today: Monday, April 27

Earnings
- Omnicom (OMC) (8:30 AM)
- Humana (HUM) (Before bell)
- Qualcomm (QCOM) (Before bell)
- Whirlpool (WHR) (Before bell)
- Verizon (VZ) (Before bell)
- TravelZoo (TZOO) (After bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 8:40 AM – Marc Faber, Editor/Publisher, The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report
- 8:45 AM – Rep. Sander Levin (R-Michgan)
- 10:40 AM – Jim Flaws, CFO, Corning
- 5:30 PM – Eli Broad, Founder, KB Home
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Michael Roth, Chairman, CEO, Interpublic Group
- 9 AM – Brian Belski, CIO, Oppenheimer
- 10:15 AM – John Rowe, Ex-Aetna Chairman, CEO
- 10:45 AM – Steve Forbes, CEO, Forbes
- 12:30 PM – Robert Kelly, CEO, Bank of New York Mellon
Conferences
- Thomson Reuters Global Financial Regulation Summit, Washington, DC
All times ET.
