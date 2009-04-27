What's Happening Today: Monday, April 27

Earnings



Omnicom (OMC) (8:30 AM)

Humana (HUM) (Before bell)

Qualcomm (QCOM) (Before bell)

Whirlpool (WHR) (Before bell)

Verizon (VZ) (Before bell)

TravelZoo (TZOO) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

8:40 AM – Marc Faber, Editor/Publisher, The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report

8:45 AM – Rep. Sander Levin (R-Michgan)

10:40 AM – Jim Flaws, CFO, Corning

5:30 PM – Eli Broad, Founder, KB Home

Fox Business:

7 AM – Michael Roth, Chairman, CEO, Interpublic Group

9 AM – Brian Belski, CIO, Oppenheimer

10:15 AM – John Rowe, Ex-Aetna Chairman, CEO

10:45 AM – Steve Forbes, CEO, Forbes

12:30 PM – Robert Kelly, CEO, Bank of New York Mellon

Conferences

Thomson Reuters Global Financial Regulation Summit, Washington, DC

All times ET.

