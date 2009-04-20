What's Happening Today: Monday, April 20

Macro



Leading Indicators (10:00 AM)

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans at financial education summit (10:00 AM)

Earnings

IBM (IBM) (4:30 PM)

Bank of America (BAC) (Before bell)

Halliburton (HAL) (Before bell)

Hasbro (HAS) (Before bell)

Eaton (ETN) (Before bell)

Eli Lilly (LLY) (Before bell)

Weatherford (WFT) (Before bell)

American Express (AXP) (After bell)

Texas Instruments (TXN) (After bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:40 AM – A. Michael Spence, Partner, Oak Hill Venture Partners

8:15 AM – Derica Rice, CFO, Eli Lilly & Co

8:40 AM – Rep. Thaddeus Mccotter (R-Michigan)

5:00 PM – Liaquat Ahamed, Economist and Author of “Lords of Finance: The Bankers Who Broke the World

5:00 PM – Meredith Whitney, Analyst, Meredith Whitney Advisory Grp.

Fox Business:

12 PM – Dick Bove, Rochdale Securities

1 PM – Sen. Karen Keiser (D-WA)

1 PM – Bert Ely, President, Ely & Co.

All times ET.

