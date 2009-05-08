What's Happening Today: Friday, May 8

Macro
- Employment Report (April) (8:30 AM)
- Wholesale Inventories (March) (10:00 AM)
- Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner at Bank of Chicago’s 45th Annual Conference
Earnings
- Liberty Media Holding (LINTA) (12:00 PM)
- Edison International (EIX) (Before bell)
- Huntsman (HUN) (Before bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 8:00 AM – Ken Lewis, CEO, Bank of America
- 10:30 AM – Eric Strutz, CFO, Commerzbank
Fox Business:
- 10:30 AM – Keith McLouglin, CEO, Electrolux
- 12 PM – Dick Bove, Rochdale Securities
- 3:00 PM – Tom Sowanick, CIO, Clearbrook
All times ET.
