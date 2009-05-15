What's Happening Today: Friday, May 15

Macro
- Core CPI (8:30 AM)
- Empire Manufacturing (8:30 AM)
- Net Long-Term TIC Flows (9:00 AM)
- Capacity Utilization (9:15 AM)
- Industrial Production (9:15 AM)
- Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher at Texas Bankers Association conference (9:15 AM)
- Univ. of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (9:55 AM)
Earnings
- Abercrombie (ANF) (Before bell)
- JC Penney (JCP) (Before bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 8:00 AM – Mario Gabelli, Chairperson/CEO, Gamco Investors Inc
- 10:00 AM – Gary Stern, President, Federal Reserve Bank
- 1:30 PM – Roger Linquist, Chairperson/CEO, MetroPCS Communiations Inc
- 6:30 PM – Sheila Bair, Chairman, FDIC
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Christie Hefner, Former Chairman, CEO, Playboy Enterprises
- 7 AM – Mark DeGennaro – Managing Director, Gruppo, Levey & Co.
- 7 AM – Brian Belski – Oppenheimer & Co. Chief Investment Strategist
All times ET.
