What's Happening Today: Friday, May 15

Macro

Core CPI (8:30 AM)

Empire Manufacturing (8:30 AM)

Net Long-Term TIC Flows (9:00 AM)

Capacity Utilization (9:15 AM)

Industrial Production (9:15 AM)

Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher at Texas Bankers Association conference (9:15 AM)

Univ. of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (9:55 AM)

Earnings

Abercrombie (ANF) (Before bell)

JC Penney (JCP) (Before bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

8:00 AM – Mario Gabelli, Chairperson/CEO, Gamco Investors Inc

10:00 AM – Gary Stern, President, Federal Reserve Bank

1:30 PM – Roger Linquist, Chairperson/CEO, MetroPCS Communiations Inc

6:30 PM – Sheila Bair, Chairman, FDIC

Fox Business:

7 AM – Christie Hefner, Former Chairman, CEO, Playboy Enterprises

7 AM – Mark DeGennaro – Managing Director, Gruppo, Levey & Co.

7 AM – Brian Belski – Oppenheimer & Co. Chief Investment Strategist

All times ET.

