What's Happening Today: Friday, May 1

Macro
- University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment-Rev. (April) (9:55 AM)
- Factory Orders (March) (10:00 AM)
- ISM Index (April) (10:00 AM)
- Auto & Truck Sales (April) (2:00 PM)
Earnings
- Washington Post (WPO) (TBA)
- Aon (AOC) (Before bell)
- Chevron (CVX) (Before bell)
- Clorox (CLX) (Before bell)
- Dean Foods (DF) (Before bell)
- Fortune Brands (FO) (Before bell)
- MasterCard (MA) (Before bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 8:30 AM – Mike Jackson, Chairperson/CEO, Autonation
- 8:40 AM – David Winters, CEO, Wintergreen Advisers
- 10:10 AM – Denis Abrams, CEO, Benjamin Moore & Co
- 11:45 AM – Charlie Munger, Vice Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway
- 12:10 PM – Sen Mark Warner (D-VA) Member of the Banking Committee
- 1:10 PM – John Gainor, COO, International Dairy Queen
- 3:15 PM – Mark Laneve, President, General Motors North America
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Robert “Bob” C. Doll, CIO, BlackRock
- 7 AM – David Brandon, Domino’s Chairman and CEO
- 11:15 AM – Frederic Langlois, Pres., CEO, Rail Europe
Conferences
- Thomson Reuters Global Financial Regulation Summit, Washington, DC (Day 5 of 5)
- CBOE Options Industry Conference, Weston, FL (Day 2 of 3)
All times ET.
