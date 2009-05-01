What's Happening Today: Friday, May 1

Macro

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment-Rev. (April) (9:55 AM)

Factory Orders (March) (10:00 AM)

ISM Index (April) (10:00 AM)

Auto & Truck Sales (April) (2:00 PM)

Earnings

Washington Post (WPO) (TBA)

Aon (AOC) (Before bell)

Chevron (CVX) (Before bell)

Clorox (CLX) (Before bell)

Dean Foods (DF) (Before bell)

Fortune Brands (FO) (Before bell)

MasterCard (MA) (Before bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

8:30 AM – Mike Jackson, Chairperson/CEO, Autonation

8:40 AM – David Winters, CEO, Wintergreen Advisers

10:10 AM – Denis Abrams, CEO, Benjamin Moore & Co

11:45 AM – Charlie Munger, Vice Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway

12:10 PM – Sen Mark Warner (D-VA) Member of the Banking Committee

1:10 PM – John Gainor, COO, International Dairy Queen

3:15 PM – Mark Laneve, President, General Motors North America

Fox Business:

7 AM – Robert “Bob” C. Doll, CIO, BlackRock

7 AM – David Brandon, Domino’s Chairman and CEO

11:15 AM – Frederic Langlois, Pres., CEO, Rail Europe

Conferences

Thomson Reuters Global Financial Regulation Summit, Washington, DC (Day 5 of 5)

CBOE Options Industry Conference, Weston, FL (Day 2 of 3)

All times ET.

