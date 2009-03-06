What's Happening Today: Friday, March 6

Macro
- Employment Report (Feb.) (8:30 AM)
- Consumer Credit (Jan.) (2:00 PM)
Earnings
- H&R Block (HRB) (Before bell)
- WPP Group (WPPGY) (TBA)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 8:00 AM – A. Gary Shilling, President, A. Gary Shillig & Co. Inc
- 9:50 AM – Jean-Bernard Levy, Chairperson/CEO, Vivendi
- 10:00 AM – Jan Hatzius, Chief US Economist, Goldman Sachs
- 1:10 PM – Elizabeth Warren, Chairwoman, TARP Oversight
- 2:00 PM – Alan Blinder, Former Federal Reserve Vice-Chairman
- 2:40 PM – Danny Tenengauzer, Head of FX Strategy, Bank of America Securities-Merrill Lynch
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO, WPP Group
- 10 AM – Christina Romer, Chair, White House
- 11 AM – Vinod Khosla, Khosla Ventures
- 1:15 – Sally Pipes, Pacific Research Institute President & CEO
Conferences
- Deutsche Bank Hospitality & Gaming Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 5)
All times ET.
