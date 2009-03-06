What's Happening Today: Friday, March 6

Macro

Employment Report (Feb.) (8:30 AM)

Consumer Credit (Jan.) (2:00 PM)

Earnings

H&R Block (HRB) (Before bell)

WPP Group (WPPGY) (TBA)

Television

Bloomberg:

8:00 AM – A. Gary Shilling, President, A. Gary Shillig & Co. Inc

9:50 AM – Jean-Bernard Levy, Chairperson/CEO, Vivendi

10:00 AM – Jan Hatzius, Chief US Economist, Goldman Sachs

1:10 PM – Elizabeth Warren, Chairwoman, TARP Oversight

2:00 PM – Alan Blinder, Former Federal Reserve Vice-Chairman

2:40 PM – Danny Tenengauzer, Head of FX Strategy, Bank of America Securities-Merrill Lynch

Fox Business:

7 AM – Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO, WPP Group

10 AM – Christina Romer, Chair, White House

11 AM – Vinod Khosla, Khosla Ventures

1:15 – Sally Pipes, Pacific Research Institute President & CEO

Conferences

Deutsche Bank Hospitality & Gaming Conference, New York, NY (Day 2 of 5)

All times ET.

