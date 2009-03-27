What's Happening Today: Friday, March 27

Macro
- Personal Income & Spending (Feb.) (8:30 AM)
- University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment-Rev. (March) (9:55 AM)
Earnings
- Finish Line (FINL) (Before bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7:40 AM – Ahmed Heikal, Chairman, Citadel Capital
- 8:40 AM – Gerald Greenwald, Managing Partner / Co-Founder, Greenbriar Equity Group
- 10:00 AM – Harvey Pitt, Chief Executive Officer, Kalorama Partners
- 10:30 AM – Peter Orszag, Director, OMB Director
- 12:45 PM – Michael Campbell, CEO, Regal Entertainment Group
- 5:00 PM – Alex Pollock, Resident Fellow, American Enterprise Institute
Fox Business:
- 10 AM – David Brenner, SVP, MF Global
- 10:30 AM – Claude Canizares, VP Research, MIT
- 12 PM – Jay Bryson, Global Economist, Wachovia
Conferences
- Standard & Poor’s Credit Risk Summit, New York, NY (Day 1 of 1)
All times ET.
