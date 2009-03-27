What's Happening Today: Friday, March 27

Macro

Personal Income & Spending (Feb.) (8:30 AM)

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment-Rev. (March) (9:55 AM)

Earnings

Finish Line (FINL) (Before bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:40 AM – Ahmed Heikal, Chairman, Citadel Capital

8:40 AM – Gerald Greenwald, Managing Partner / Co-Founder, Greenbriar Equity Group

10:00 AM – Harvey Pitt, Chief Executive Officer, Kalorama Partners

10:30 AM – Peter Orszag, Director, OMB Director

12:45 PM – Michael Campbell, CEO, Regal Entertainment Group

5:00 PM – Alex Pollock, Resident Fellow, American Enterprise Institute

Fox Business:

10 AM – David Brenner, SVP, MF Global

10:30 AM – Claude Canizares, VP Research, MIT

12 PM – Jay Bryson, Global Economist, Wachovia

Conferences

Standard & Poor’s Credit Risk Summit, New York, NY (Day 1 of 1)

All times ET.

