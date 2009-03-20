What's Happening Today: Friday, March 20

Macro
- Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks at Independent Community Bankers of America convention (11:00 AM)
- Quarterly expiration of options and futures
Television
Bloomberg:
- 9:10 AM – Greg Peters, Managing Director/Partner, Morgan Stanley
- 10:30 AM – Gerald Greenwald, Managing Partner/Co-Founder, Greenbriar Equity Group LLC
- 11:00 AM – William Galvin, Secretary of State, State of Massachusetts
- 6:30 PM – Steven Rattner, Chief Adviser to Auto Task Force, US Dept of Treasury
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – George Feldenkreis, Chairman & CEO, Perry Ellis
- 11:30 AM – Rhone Resch, President, Solar Energy Industry Assoc.
- 12 PM – Mark Shapiro, CEO of Six Flags Amusement Parks
- 12:50 – Congressman Charles W. Dent (D)
- 12:50 – Sen. Judd Gregg (R-NH)
Conferences
- Independent Community Bankers of America Techworld Conference, Phoenix, AZ (Day 3 of 5)
All times ET.
