What's Happening Today: Friday, March 20

Macro

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks at Independent Community Bankers of America convention (11:00 AM)

Quarterly expiration of options and futures

Television

Bloomberg:

9:10 AM – Greg Peters, Managing Director/Partner, Morgan Stanley

10:30 AM – Gerald Greenwald, Managing Partner/Co-Founder, Greenbriar Equity Group LLC

11:00 AM – William Galvin, Secretary of State, State of Massachusetts

6:30 PM – Steven Rattner, Chief Adviser to Auto Task Force, US Dept of Treasury

Fox Business:

7 AM – George Feldenkreis, Chairman & CEO, Perry Ellis

11:30 AM – Rhone Resch, President, Solar Energy Industry Assoc.

12 PM – Mark Shapiro, CEO of Six Flags Amusement Parks

12:50 – Congressman Charles W. Dent (D)

12:50 – Sen. Judd Gregg (R-NH)

Conferences

Independent Community Bankers of America Techworld Conference, Phoenix, AZ (Day 3 of 5)

All times ET.

