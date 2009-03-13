What's Happening Today: Friday, March 13

Macro
- Import and Export Prices (Feb.) (8:30 AM)
- Trade Balance (Jan.) (8:30 AM)
- Michigan Sentiment-Prel. (March) (10:00 AM)
Earnings
- Compass Group (CODI) (Before bell)
- Newcastle Investment (NCT) (Before bell)
- Sun Communities (SUI) (Before bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7:00 – 9:00 AM – Warren Buffet interview segements
- 8:00 AM – Bill Cooper, Chairperson/CEO, TCF Financial Corp
- 12:20 PM – Simon Johnson, Former Chief Economist, IMF
- 1:45 PM – Richard Hansen, CEO, Johnson Bank
- 5:00 PM – William Cohan, Former Investment Banker & Author, House of Cards
- 5:00 PM – Jean-Marie Eveillard, Manager of Funds, Arnhold & Bleichroeder Advisors
- 5:00 PM – Gerald Smith, Chairperson / CEO, Smith Graham & Co Asset Manager
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Sen. Ted Kaufman (D-DE), Senate Judiciary Committee Member
- 10:30 AM – John Kingston, Global Director Of Oil, Platts
- 12 PM – Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah)
Conferences
- Credit Suisse Semis and Comm Equipment Conference, Boston, MA (Day 5 of 5)
- American Bankers Association Wealth Management & Trust Conference, San Francisco, CA (Day 3 of 3)
All times ET.
