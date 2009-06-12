What's Happening Today: Friday, June 12

Erin Geiger Smith

Macro:

  • 8:30 AM – Export Prices
  • 8:30 AM – Import Prices
  • 9:55 AM – Mich Sentiment-Prel

Earnings

  • Duckwall-ALCO Stores  (DUCK)
  • Mesabi Trust CBI (MSB) (after market)

Television

Bloomberg:

  • 7:53 AM – Donna Orender, President, Women’s National Basketball Associaiton
  • 12:44 PM – Eduardo Levy Yeyati, Head: Global Em Strategy
  • 2:30 PM – Ralph Nader, Founder, Essential Action
  • 6:30 PM – Senator Joe Liberman

 

Fox Business:

  • 10:00 AM – David Kelly, JPMorgan Funds Chief Market Strategist
  • 11:30 AM – Christophe Georges, Bentley Motor President & COO of North America
  • 12:00 PM – Congressman Elijah E. Cummings

All times ET.

