What's Happening Today: Friday, June 12

Macro:
- 8:30 AM – Export Prices
- 8:30 AM – Import Prices
- 9:55 AM – Mich Sentiment-Prel
Earnings
- Duckwall-ALCO Stores (DUCK)
- Mesabi Trust CBI (MSB) (after market)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7:53 AM – Donna Orender, President, Women’s National Basketball Associaiton
- 12:44 PM – Eduardo Levy Yeyati, Head: Global Em Strategy
- 2:30 PM – Ralph Nader, Founder, Essential Action
- 6:30 PM – Senator Joe Liberman
Fox Business:
- 10:00 AM – David Kelly, JPMorgan Funds Chief Market Strategist
- 11:30 AM – Christophe Georges, Bentley Motor President & COO of North America
- 12:00 PM – Congressman Elijah E. Cummings
All times ET.
