What's Happening Today: Friday, June 12

Macro:

8:30 AM – Export Prices

8:30 AM – Import Prices

9:55 AM – Mich Sentiment-Prel

Earnings

Duckwall-ALCO Stores (DUCK)

Mesabi Trust CBI (MSB) (after market)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:53 AM – Donna Orender, President, Women’s National Basketball Associaiton

12:44 PM – Eduardo Levy Yeyati, Head: Global Em Strategy

2:30 PM – Ralph Nader, Founder, Essential Action

6:30 PM – Senator Joe Liberman

Fox Business:

10:00 AM – David Kelly, JPMorgan Funds Chief Market Strategist

11:30 AM – Christophe Georges, Bentley Motor President & COO of North America

12:00 PM – Congressman Elijah E. Cummings

All times ET.

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.