What's Happening Today: Friday, January 9

AZZ (AZZ) (Before the bell.)

KB Home (KBH) (Before the bell.)

Macro:

December Jobs Report. Expected loss of 550,000 jobs. (8:30 AM))

Wholesale Inventories (Nov.) (10:00 AM)

Richmond Fed President Lacker speaks on financial conditions (12:30 PM)

Television:

Bloomberg:

8:00 AM – Roger Altman – Chairperson/CEO – Evercore Partners Inc

8:30 AM – John Silvia – Chief Economist, Wachovia Corp

9:30 AM – Kevin Rendino – Sr. Fund Manager, BlackRock Inc

10:15 AM – Gov. David Paterson – State of New York

12:00 PM – Henry Paulson – Treasury Secretary

1:30 PM – Elizabeth Warren – Chairwoman of the TARP oversight committee, Professor/Academic, Harvard Law School

2:00 PM – Paul McCulley – Chief Economist – PIMCO

4:30 PM – Tig Gilliam – Head of North American Division, Adecco

Fox Business

9 AM – John Lonski, Chief Economist, Moody’s

9:45 AM – Arkadi Kuhlmann, CEO ING Direct

12:10 PM – James Keyes, Blockbuster CEO

12:40 PM – Stephen DeWitt, Hewlett Packard GM and Senior Vice President of PCs

3:20 PM – Warren Packard, Managing Director Draper Fisher Jurvetson

Radio:

Bloomberg:

7:00 AM – Ian Chepherdson, Chief US Economist, High Frequency Economist LTD

8:00 AM – Adam Posen, Deputy Director – Peterson Inst. for International Economics

9:00 AM – John Ryding, Founding Partner/Chief Economist – RDQ Economics

11:30 AM – Robert Eisenbeis, Chief Monetary Economist – Cumberland Advisors

Events

Consumer Electronics Show 2009 at the Las Vegas Convention centre, Las Vegas, Nevada (Day 3 of 5)

Notable Speakers:

Craig Barrett, Intel Chairman and John Chambers, Cisco Chairman and CEO (4:00 PM ET)

Macworld 2009 at The Moscone centre, San Francisco, CA (Day 5 of 5)

