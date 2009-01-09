What's Happening Today: Friday, January 9

Earnings:
- AZZ (AZZ) (Before the bell.)
- KB Home (KBH) (Before the bell.)
Macro:
- December Jobs Report. Expected loss of 550,000 jobs. (8:30 AM))
- Wholesale Inventories (Nov.) (10:00 AM)
- Richmond Fed President Lacker speaks on financial conditions (12:30 PM)
Television:
Bloomberg:
- 8:00 AM – Roger Altman – Chairperson/CEO – Evercore Partners Inc
- 8:30 AM – John Silvia – Chief Economist, Wachovia Corp
- 9:30 AM – Kevin Rendino – Sr. Fund Manager, BlackRock Inc
- 10:15 AM – Gov. David Paterson – State of New York
- 12:00 PM – Henry Paulson – Treasury Secretary
- 1:30 PM – Elizabeth Warren – Chairwoman of the TARP oversight committee, Professor/Academic, Harvard Law School
- 2:00 PM – Paul McCulley – Chief Economist – PIMCO
- 4:30 PM – Tig Gilliam – Head of North American Division, Adecco
Fox Business
- 9 AM – John Lonski, Chief Economist, Moody’s
- 9:45 AM – Arkadi Kuhlmann, CEO ING Direct
- 12:10 PM – James Keyes, Blockbuster CEO
- 12:40 PM – Stephen DeWitt, Hewlett Packard GM and Senior Vice President of PCs
- 3:20 PM – Warren Packard, Managing Director Draper Fisher Jurvetson
Radio:
Bloomberg:
- 7:00 AM – Ian Chepherdson, Chief US Economist, High Frequency Economist LTD
- 8:00 AM – Adam Posen, Deputy Director – Peterson Inst. for International Economics
- 9:00 AM – John Ryding, Founding Partner/Chief Economist – RDQ Economics
- 11:30 AM – Robert Eisenbeis, Chief Monetary Economist – Cumberland Advisors
Events
- Consumer Electronics Show 2009 at the Las Vegas Convention centre, Las Vegas, Nevada (Day 3 of 5)
Notable Speakers:
Craig Barrett, Intel Chairman and John Chambers, Cisco Chairman and CEO (4:00 PM ET)
- Macworld 2009 at The Moscone centre, San Francisco, CA (Day 5 of 5)
Anything we missed? Anything coming up? Email us at [email protected]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.