What's Happening Today: Friday, January 30

Advance Q4 GDP (8:30 AM)

Chicago PMI (Jan.) (9:45 AM)

Final University of Michigan Consumer Confidence (Jan.) (9:55 AM)

Employment Cost Index (Q4) (10:00 AM)

Earnings:

Chevron (CVX) (Before bell.)

Exxon Mobil (XOM) (Before bell.)

Honeywell (HON) (Before bell.)

Proctor & Gamble (PG) (Before bell.)

Gannett (GCI) (10:00 AM)



Television

Bloomberg:

5:00 AM – Laura Tyson, Former Chair of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers and member of President Obama’s Economic advisory team.

6:00 AM – Stephen Roach, Chairman, Morgan Stanley Asia

7:00 AM – Don Gogel, President & CEO, Clayton Dubilier & Rice

7:30 AM – Bill Daley, Vice Chairman, JP Morgan

8:30 AM – Laurence Meyer, Vice Chairman/Co-founder, Macroeconomic Advisers

9:00 AM – David Rubenstein, Managing Director/Partner, Carlyle Group

11:30 AM – Shantanu Narayen, President/CEO, Adobe Systems

11:45 AM – Duncan Niederauer, CEO, New York Stock Exchange

12:30 PM – Ken Rogoff, Economist, Professor of Public Policy and Economics at Harvard University

2:40 PM – Thomas Skains, CEO, Piedmont Natural Gas Co.

10:00 PM – Bryan Burrough, Author, The Big Rich

Fox Business:

7 AM – Robert Shiller, Case Shiller, Yale University

7 AM – Ibrahim Dabdoud, National Bank of Kuwait

7 AM – Robert Kotick, CEO, Activison

9 AM – Muhtar Kent, CEO, Coca Cola

10 AM – Mariner Kemper, Chairman and CEO, UMB Financial

10:30 AM – Tom Wright, Executive Director, Regional Plan Association

11 AM – Walter Gerasimowicz, Chairman and CEO, Meditron Asset Management

11:15 AM – Andy Lansing, CEO, Levy Restaurants

11:30 AM – Scott Savitz, CEO, ShoeBuy.com

11:30 AM – Michael Sroka, Founder and CEO, OneSeason.com

11:35 AM – Bob Bouchier, Executive Director, California Alliance for Golf

11:35 AM – Jay Bryson, Economist, Wachovia Global

11:35 AM – Dean Debiase, CEO, TNS Media

11:35 AM – Allen Schwartz, A.B.S. by Allen Schwartz

12 PM – Ron Arnott, Chairman, Research Affiliates

1 PM – Tony Perkins, President, Family Research Council

1 PM – Robert Barro, Economics Professor, Harvard

1 PM – Grover Norquist, President, Americans for Tax Reform

Conferences:

World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Davos, Switzerland (Day 3 of 5)

Notable Speakers

Kofi Annan, Former Secretary General of the United Nations (4:30 AM)

Steve Forbes, CEO, Forbes (10:00 AM)

Gordon Brown, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (12:00 PM)

All times ET.

