What's Happening Today: Friday, January 30

Macro:
- Advance Q4 GDP (8:30 AM)
- Chicago PMI (Jan.) (9:45 AM)
- Final University of Michigan Consumer Confidence (Jan.) (9:55 AM)
- Employment Cost Index (Q4) (10:00 AM)
Earnings:
- Chevron (CVX) (Before bell.)
- Exxon Mobil (XOM) (Before bell.)
- Honeywell (HON) (Before bell.)
- Proctor & Gamble (PG) (Before bell.)
- Gannett (GCI) (10:00 AM)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 5:00 AM – Laura Tyson, Former Chair of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers and member of President Obama’s Economic advisory team.
- 6:00 AM – Stephen Roach, Chairman, Morgan Stanley Asia
- 7:00 AM – Don Gogel, President & CEO, Clayton Dubilier & Rice
- 7:30 AM – Bill Daley, Vice Chairman, JP Morgan
- 8:30 AM – Laurence Meyer, Vice Chairman/Co-founder, Macroeconomic Advisers
- 9:00 AM – David Rubenstein, Managing Director/Partner, Carlyle Group
- 11:30 AM – Shantanu Narayen, President/CEO, Adobe Systems
- 11:45 AM – Duncan Niederauer, CEO, New York Stock Exchange
- 12:30 PM – Ken Rogoff, Economist, Professor of Public Policy and Economics at Harvard University
- 2:40 PM – Thomas Skains, CEO, Piedmont Natural Gas Co.
- 10:00 PM – Bryan Burrough, Author, The Big Rich
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Robert Shiller, Case Shiller, Yale University
- 7 AM – Ibrahim Dabdoud, National Bank of Kuwait
- 7 AM – Robert Kotick, CEO, Activison
- 9 AM – Muhtar Kent, CEO, Coca Cola
- 10 AM – Mariner Kemper, Chairman and CEO, UMB Financial
- 10:30 AM – Tom Wright, Executive Director, Regional Plan Association
- 11 AM – Walter Gerasimowicz, Chairman and CEO, Meditron Asset Management
- 11:15 AM – Andy Lansing, CEO, Levy Restaurants
- 11:30 AM – Scott Savitz, CEO, ShoeBuy.com
- 11:30 AM – Michael Sroka, Founder and CEO, OneSeason.com
- 11:35 AM – Bob Bouchier, Executive Director, California Alliance for Golf
- 11:35 AM – Jay Bryson, Economist, Wachovia Global
- 11:35 AM – Dean Debiase, CEO, TNS Media
- 11:35 AM – Allen Schwartz, A.B.S. by Allen Schwartz
- 12 PM – Ron Arnott, Chairman, Research Affiliates
- 1 PM – Tony Perkins, President, Family Research Council
- 1 PM – Robert Barro, Economics Professor, Harvard
- 1 PM – Grover Norquist, President, Americans for Tax Reform
Conferences:
- World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Davos, Switzerland (Day 3 of 5)
Notable Speakers
Kofi Annan, Former Secretary General of the United Nations (4:30 AM)
Steve Forbes, CEO, Forbes (10:00 AM)
Gordon Brown, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (12:00 PM)
All times ET.
