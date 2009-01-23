What's Happening Today: Friday, January 23

Earnings:
- General Electric (GE) (8:30 AM)
- Harley-Davidson (HOG) (Before bell.)
- Schlumberger (SLB) (Before bell.)
- Xerox (XRX) (Before bell.)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7:40 AM – Scott Black, President, Delphi Management
- 9 AM – Richard Clarida, Global Strategic Advisor, PIMCO
- 11 AM – Fred Joseph, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Morgan Joseph
- 11 AM – James Hardesty, President, Hardesty Captial Management
- 3 PM – Thomas Lee, Chief US Equity Strategist, JP Morgan Chase & Co
- 5 PM – Robert Arnott, Founder, Research Affiliates
- 5:15 PM – Marshall Front, Chairman, Front Barnett Assocation
- 8 PM – John Allan Meing, Founder, The John Allan Company
- 10 PM – David Siegel, CEO, XOJET
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Jon Olsen, Australian Consulate General
- 10 AM – Bob Auwaerter, Head Fixed Inc. Portfolio, Vanguard
- 10:15 AM – Robert Shiller, Yale Professor
- 10:30 AM – David Giroux, Portfolio Manager T. Rowe Price
- 11:00 AM – Howard Silverblatt, Standard & Poor’s Sr. Index Anayst
- 11:15 AM – Mark Bloomfield, CEO American Council for Capital Formation
- 11:30 AM – Tom Petrie, Merrill Lynch Vice Chairman, Executive Client Coverage
All times ET.
New: Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!
First Name
Last Name
State
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.