What's Happening Today: Friday, January 23

Earnings:



General Electric (GE) (8:30 AM)

Harley-Davidson (HOG) (Before bell.)

Schlumberger (SLB) (Before bell.)

Xerox (XRX) (Before bell.)

Television

Bloomberg:

7:40 AM – Scott Black, President, Delphi Management

9 AM – Richard Clarida, Global Strategic Advisor, PIMCO

11 AM – Fred Joseph, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Morgan Joseph

11 AM – James Hardesty, President, Hardesty Captial Management

3 PM – Thomas Lee, Chief US Equity Strategist, JP Morgan Chase & Co

5 PM – Robert Arnott, Founder, Research Affiliates

5:15 PM – Marshall Front, Chairman, Front Barnett Assocation

8 PM – John Allan Meing, Founder, The John Allan Company

10 PM – David Siegel, CEO, XOJET

Fox Business:

7 AM – Jon Olsen, Australian Consulate General

10 AM – Bob Auwaerter, Head Fixed Inc. Portfolio, Vanguard

10:15 AM – Robert Shiller, Yale Professor

10:30 AM – David Giroux, Portfolio Manager T. Rowe Price

11:00 AM – Howard Silverblatt, Standard & Poor’s Sr. Index Anayst

11:15 AM – Mark Bloomfield, CEO American Council for Capital Formation

11:30 AM – Tom Petrie, Merrill Lynch Vice Chairman, Executive Client Coverage

All times ET.

New: Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.