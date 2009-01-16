What's Happening Today: Friday, January 16

Macro:
- CPI (Dec.) (8:30 AM)
- Time Warner (TWX) special shareholders meeting (8:30 AM)
- Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization (Dec.) (9:15 AM)
- Preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Jan.) (9:55 AM)
- Richmond Fed President Lacker speaks on U.S. economic outlook (12:15 PM)
Earnings:
- Bank Of America (BAC) (Before The Bell)
- Citi (C) (6:00 AM)
- Sony Ericsson (4:30 AM)
- First Horizon (FHN) (Before bell.)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7 AM – Gary Townsend – President, Hill-Townsend Capital LLC
- 8 AM – Rep. Darrell Issa – US House of Representatives (R-CA). He is also ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform
- 8:40 AM – Gary Shilling – President, A Garly Shilling & Co.
- 10 AM – Edward Lazear – Chairman, White House Council of Economic Advisors
- 11 AM – Craig Moffett – Analyst, Sanford Bernstein & Co
- 9:30 PM – Kevin Martin – FCC Chairman
- 10 PM – Andre Balazs – Owner and Founder, Andres Balazs Properties
Fox Business:
- 7:00 AM – Rep. Darrell Issa – Ranking Member House Committee Oversight and Government Reform
- 7:00 – 9:00 AM – Andrzej Wrobel – CEO, Rand McNally
- 10:10 AM – Alan Gayle – Sr. Investment Strategist, Ridgeworth Investments
- 10:30 AM – Patrick Byrne – CEO, Overstock.com
- 10:45 AM – Todd Simon – Owner, Omaha Steaks
- 11:00 AM – Adam PosenDirector, Peterson Institute For International Economics
- 12:30 PM – Rep. Randy Neugebauer (R-TX) – Deputy Ranking Member of the Financial Services Committee
Radio:
Bloomberg:
- 7:00 AM – Stephen Schork – President, Schork Group.
- 8:00 AM – Dominic Konstam – Head: Interest Rate Strategy – Credit Suisse Holdings
- 9:00 AM – David Malpass – President, Encima Global
- 12:30 PM – Martin Shulkin – Managing Director & Partner – Duane Morris LP
- 2:00 PM – James O’Sullivan – Senior Economist, UBS Securities
- 5:00 PM – Randy Bateman – CIO, Huntington Banchshares Inc
Events
- Environmental Finance Carbon Markets Conference, Miami, FL (Day 2 of 2)
All times ET.
