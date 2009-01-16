What's Happening Today: Friday, January 16

Macro:



CPI (Dec.) (8:30 AM)

Time Warner (TWX) special shareholders meeting (8:30 AM)

Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization (Dec.) (9:15 AM)

Preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Jan.) (9:55 AM)

Richmond Fed President Lacker speaks on U.S. economic outlook (12:15 PM)

Earnings:

Bank Of America (BAC) (Before The Bell)

Citi (C) (6:00 AM)

Sony Ericsson (4:30 AM)

First Horizon (FHN) (Before bell.)

Television

Bloomberg:

7 AM – Gary Townsend – President, Hill-Townsend Capital LLC

8 AM – Rep. Darrell Issa – US House of Representatives (R-CA). He is also ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform

8:40 AM – Gary Shilling – President, A Garly Shilling & Co.

10 AM – Edward Lazear – Chairman, White House Council of Economic Advisors

11 AM – Craig Moffett – Analyst, Sanford Bernstein & Co

9:30 PM – Kevin Martin – FCC Chairman

10 PM – Andre Balazs – Owner and Founder, Andres Balazs Properties

Fox Business:

7:00 AM – Rep. Darrell Issa – Ranking Member House Committee Oversight and Government Reform

7:00 – 9:00 AM – Andrzej Wrobel – CEO, Rand McNally

10:10 AM – Alan Gayle – Sr. Investment Strategist, Ridgeworth Investments

10:30 AM – Patrick Byrne – CEO, Overstock.com

10:45 AM – Todd Simon – Owner, Omaha Steaks

11:00 AM – Adam PosenDirector, Peterson Institute For International Economics

12:30 PM – Rep. Randy Neugebauer (R-TX) – Deputy Ranking Member of the Financial Services Committee

Radio:

Bloomberg:

7:00 AM – Stephen Schork – President, Schork Group.

8:00 AM – Dominic Konstam – Head: Interest Rate Strategy – Credit Suisse Holdings

9:00 AM – David Malpass – President, Encima Global

12:30 PM – Martin Shulkin – Managing Director & Partner – Duane Morris LP

2:00 PM – James O’Sullivan – Senior Economist, UBS Securities

5:00 PM – Randy Bateman – CIO, Huntington Banchshares Inc

Events

Environmental Finance Carbon Markets Conference, Miami, FL (Day 2 of 2)

All times ET.

