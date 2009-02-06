What's Happening Today: Friday, February 6

Macro:



January Employment Report (8:30 AM)

Consumer Credit (Dec.) (2:00 PM)

San Francisco Fed President Yellen speaks to bank directors (5:45 PM)

Earnings:

Aon (AOC) (Before bell.)

Biogen Idec (BIIB) (Before bell.)

Weyerhaeuser (WY) (Before bell.)

Television

Bloomberg:

6:00 AM – Marc Faber, Editor, Marc Faber

8:30 AM – James Galbraith, Economist/Professor, University of Texas

9:15 AM – Tom Vilsack, Former Governor of Iowa

10:00 AM – Charles De Valux, Portfolio Manager, International Value Advisers

Fox Business:

7 AM – Jerry Bruckheimer

10 AM – John Ryding, Chief Economist, RDQ

12 PM – John Silva, Chief Economist, Wachovia

12:15 PM – John Challenger, CEO, Challenger, grey & Christmas

12:30 – J. Mac McClellan, Editor In Chief, Flying Magazine

CNBC:

11 AM – Ken Lewis, CEO of Bank Of America gets grilled by Maria Bartiromo, more clips from the interview at 4 PM

Conferences

Credit Suisse Group Energy Summit, Vail, CO (Day 5 of 5)

Credit Suisse Group Financial Services Conference, Naples, FL (Day 3 of 3)

All times ET.

