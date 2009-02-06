What's Happening Today: Friday, February 6

Macro:
- January Employment Report (8:30 AM)
- Consumer Credit (Dec.) (2:00 PM)
- San Francisco Fed President Yellen speaks to bank directors (5:45 PM)
Earnings:
- Aon (AOC) (Before bell.)
- Biogen Idec (BIIB) (Before bell.)
- Weyerhaeuser (WY) (Before bell.)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 6:00 AM – Marc Faber, Editor, Marc Faber
- 8:30 AM – James Galbraith, Economist/Professor, University of Texas
- 9:15 AM – Tom Vilsack, Former Governor of Iowa
- 10:00 AM – Charles De Valux, Portfolio Manager, International Value Advisers
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Jerry Bruckheimer
- 10 AM – John Ryding, Chief Economist, RDQ
- 12 PM – John Silva, Chief Economist, Wachovia
- 12:15 PM – John Challenger, CEO, Challenger, grey & Christmas
- 12:30 – J. Mac McClellan, Editor In Chief, Flying Magazine
CNBC:
11 AM – Ken Lewis, CEO of Bank Of America gets grilled by Maria Bartiromo, more clips from the interview at 4 PM
Conferences
- Credit Suisse Group Energy Summit, Vail, CO (Day 5 of 5)
- Credit Suisse Group Financial Services Conference, Naples, FL (Day 3 of 3)
All times ET.
