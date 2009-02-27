What's Happening Today: Friday, February 27

Macro



GDP-Prel. (Q4) (8:30 AM)

Chicago PMI (Feb.) (9:45 AM)

Michigan Sentiment-Rev. (Feb.) (10:00 AM)

San Francisco Fed President Janet Yellen and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard comment on oil prices and monetary policy (10:00 AM)

Earnings

Interpublic (IPG) (8:30 AM)

Deutsche Telekom (DT) (TBA)

Television

Bloomberg:

10:00 AM – James Foster, CEO, Charles River Laboratories

11:00 AM – William Ackman, CEO, Pershing Square Captial Management

12:30 PM – Yum Ma, Chairperson/CEO, Alibaba Group

3:00 PM – Radoslaw Sikorski, Foreign Minister, Republic of Poland

Fox Business:

7 AM – Christian Menegatti, Lead Analyst, RGE Monitor

8 AM – Rep. Pete Hoekstra (R-MI-2), House Education and labour Committee Member

10:15 AM – Matt McCormick, VP, Portfolio Manager, Bahl & Gaynor

Conferences

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference, San Francisco, CA (Day 3 of 3)

All times ET.

