What's Happening Today: Friday, February 27

Macro
- GDP-Prel. (Q4) (8:30 AM)
- Chicago PMI (Feb.) (9:45 AM)
- Michigan Sentiment-Rev. (Feb.) (10:00 AM)
- San Francisco Fed President Janet Yellen and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard comment on oil prices and monetary policy (10:00 AM)
Earnings
- Interpublic (IPG) (8:30 AM)
- Deutsche Telekom (DT) (TBA)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 10:00 AM – James Foster, CEO, Charles River Laboratories
- 11:00 AM – William Ackman, CEO, Pershing Square Captial Management
- 12:30 PM – Yum Ma, Chairperson/CEO, Alibaba Group
- 3:00 PM – Radoslaw Sikorski, Foreign Minister, Republic of Poland
Fox Business:
- 7 AM – Christian Menegatti, Lead Analyst, RGE Monitor
- 8 AM – Rep. Pete Hoekstra (R-MI-2), House Education and labour Committee Member
- 10:15 AM – Matt McCormick, VP, Portfolio Manager, Bahl & Gaynor
Conferences
- Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference, San Francisco, CA (Day 3 of 3)
All times ET.
