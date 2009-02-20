What's Happening Today: Friday, February 20

Rachel King

Macro

  • CPI (Jan.) (8:30 AM)
  • Monthly options expiration

Earnings

  • Barrick Gold (ABX) (Before bell)
  • JCPenney (JCP) (Before bell)
  • Lowe’s (LOW) (Before bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

  • 9:10 AM – Michael Campbell, Regal Cinemas
  • 10:00 AM – Malcolm Polley, CIO, Stewart Capital Advisors
  • 3:14 PM – Carly Fiorina, Former CEO of Hewlett-Packard
  • 5:00 PM – Robert Weingrad, President/CEO, Travel by Fingertip

Fox Business:

  • 7-9 AM – Money For Breakfast, “Mood Of Main Street” Edition, Mayors of White Plains, NY, Lansing, MI, Charleston, SC, Kansas City, Mo., Nashville, Denver
  • 10 AM – Mark Zandi, Chief Economist, Moody’s Economy.com
  • 10:15 AM – Larry Lawson, EVP, GM Lockheed F-22
  • 10:30 AM – Rick Ferri, CEO, Portfolio Solutions
  • 11:15 AM – Duff McKagen, Ex-Bassist, Guns N Roses, Playboy.com Blogger
  • 11:30 AM – Jean Spence, EVP, Kraft R&D

Conferences

  • Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference, New York, NY  (Day 5 of 5) 
  • Oppenheimer Vail Semiconductor Summit, Vail, CO (Day 2 of 2)

All times ET.

