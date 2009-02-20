What's Happening Today: Friday, February 20

Macro



CPI (Jan.) (8:30 AM)

Monthly options expiration

Earnings

Barrick Gold (ABX) (Before bell)

JCPenney (JCP) (Before bell)

Lowe’s (LOW) (Before bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

9:10 AM – Michael Campbell, Regal Cinemas

10:00 AM – Malcolm Polley, CIO, Stewart Capital Advisors

3:14 PM – Carly Fiorina, Former CEO of Hewlett-Packard

5:00 PM – Robert Weingrad, President/CEO, Travel by Fingertip

Fox Business:

7-9 AM – Money For Breakfast, “Mood Of Main Street” Edition, Mayors of White Plains, NY, Lansing, MI, Charleston, SC, Kansas City, Mo., Nashville, Denver

10 AM – Mark Zandi, Chief Economist, Moody’s Economy.com

10:15 AM – Larry Lawson, EVP, GM Lockheed F-22

10:30 AM – Rick Ferri, CEO, Portfolio Solutions

11:15 AM – Duff McKagen, Ex-Bassist, Guns N Roses, Playboy.com Blogger

11:30 AM – Jean Spence, EVP, Kraft R&D

Conferences

Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference, New York, NY (Day 5 of 5)

Oppenheimer Vail Semiconductor Summit, Vail, CO (Day 2 of 2)

All times ET.

