What's Happening Today: Friday, February 13

Macro:
- Consumer Sentiment (Feb.) (9:55 AM)
Earnings:
- PepsiCo (PEP) (Before bell.)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 7:40 AM – Eric Cantor, House Minority Whip
- 7:50 AM – Daryl Wolfe, Chief Marketing Officer, International Speedway
- 8:15 AM – Louis Navellier, CEO/CIO, Navellier & Associates
- 8:45 AM – Alexander Medvedev, Deputy CEO, Gazprom
- 10:00 AM – Michael Yoshikami, President, YCMNet Advisors
- 1:00 PM – Brian Goldner, Chairperson/CEO, Hasbro
Fox Business:
- 10 AM – Steve Huber, Portfolio Manager, T. Rowe Price
- 11 AM – Rep. John Mica, (R-FLA)
- 11:30 AM – Robin Braig, President, Daytona International
- 11:30 AM – Sean Phillips, Yahoo Movies Exec. Producer
All times ET.
