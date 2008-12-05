What's Happening Today: Friday, December 5

Macro:
- Nonfarm Payrolls (8:30 AM) This is the BIG one, especially after all the layoff numbers today. Estimates are for job losses in the mid-300k range, but you know there’s always the whisper, and some are thinking that iti could go is deep as 500k losses.
- Unemployment Rate (8:30 AM)
Events:
- House Auto Hearings (9:30 AM) After speaking to the Senate today, Nardelli, Wagoner and Mulally will plead their case to the House. We hope Barney Frank & Co. were watching TV today, so that their questions aren’t just a retread.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.