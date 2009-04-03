What's Happening Today: Friday, April 3

Macro



Employment Report (March) (8:30 AM)

ISM Services (March) (10:00 AM)

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks on rebuilding the credit markets (12:30 PM)

Earnings

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) (Before bell)

Television

Bloomberg:

8:30 AM – John Dugan, Comptroller, U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

9:30 AM – Christina Romer, Chairperson / CEO, White House Council of Economic Advisers

11:00 AM – Rep Kevin Brady (R-TX), Top Republican on Joint Economic Committee

1:00 PM – Husain Haqqani, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the U.S.

6:00 PM – Senator Jim Webb (D-VA)

Fox Business:

8 AM – Rep. Brian Bilbray (R-CA)

10:15 AM – Simon Johnson, Ex-Chief Economist, IMF

10:15 AM – Jack Brennan, Vanguard Group

12 PM – Gus Faucher, Moody’s Dir. Macroecon.

Conferences

Morgan Keegan Economic and Strategy Seminar, Austin, TX

Telsey Advisory Group Consumer Conference, New York, NY (Day 3 of 3)

All times ET.

