What's Happening Today: Friday, April 3

Macro
- Employment Report (March) (8:30 AM)
- ISM Services (March) (10:00 AM)
- Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks on rebuilding the credit markets (12:30 PM)
Earnings
- AZZ Inc. (AZZ) (Before bell)
Television
Bloomberg:
- 8:30 AM – John Dugan, Comptroller, U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
- 9:30 AM – Christina Romer, Chairperson / CEO, White House Council of Economic Advisers
- 11:00 AM – Rep Kevin Brady (R-TX), Top Republican on Joint Economic Committee
- 1:00 PM – Husain Haqqani, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the U.S.
- 6:00 PM – Senator Jim Webb (D-VA)
Fox Business:
- 8 AM – Rep. Brian Bilbray (R-CA)
- 10:15 AM – Simon Johnson, Ex-Chief Economist, IMF
- 10:15 AM – Jack Brennan, Vanguard Group
- 12 PM – Gus Faucher, Moody’s Dir. Macroecon.
Conferences
- Morgan Keegan Economic and Strategy Seminar, Austin, TX
- Telsey Advisory Group Consumer Conference, New York, NY (Day 3 of 3)
All times ET.
Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every morning as The Daily Precap. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!
First Name
Last Name
State
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.